English series will not air in Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry





Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry at a press conference in Islamabad on June 8, 2021. – Geo News

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England would not be shown in the country due to a licensing issue with Indian broadcasters.

The first match of the series, an ODI, will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 8th.

The minister, addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the federal cabinet meeting, said PTV’s request for a contract with Indian broadcasters Star and Asia – who have the right to broadcast the match – was rejected by the cabinet.

“Indian companies own the broadcasting rights [matches] in South Asia … and we can’t do business with any Indian company, “he said.

The Information Minister said Pakistan will contact the England Cricket Board to try to find another solution, reiterating that the country will not do business with India until it takes back the decision of the 5 August 2019, when New Delhi revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir.

“Normalization of ties with India is conditional on the withdrawal of the August 5 decision,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PTV will indeed suffer considerable losses as a result, added the Minister of Information.

Turning to other matters, the minister stressed that there is indeed a need for improvements to Pakistan’s railways – a day after the Gotki train crash that claimed the lives of 51 people and injured more than 100 people.

“Why did PML-N invest in Orange Train rather than in the railways? He asked, throwing responsibility for the state of the railroads on the previous government.

The Information Minister said PML-N’s policy is now limited to GT Road.

Then, turning his guns on the PPP, Fawad said the party thinks it can speak badly about Punjab and get votes from Sindh. “Even the people of Sindh are fed up with PPP.”

The minister advised both sides to review their political strategy, inviting them to hold talks with the government again, but at the same time reminding them that there would be no discussion of their cases in court.

Fawad rules out possibility of US air base in Pakistan

The minister also ruled out the possibility of any US air base in Pakistan, as all of these facilities were under Pakistan’s use.

It was the PTI that, after coming to power, ended the installation of “drone surveillance” – given to the United States in the past – said Fawad.

“All the air bases are under Pakistan’s use. At present, no negotiations in this regard are underway as Pakistan cannot donate any airbase. [to any country]”, he declared, while recalling the political declaration made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Senate.

“The West must do some soul-searching”

Speaking on the “premeditated truck attack” against a Muslim family in Canada, the minister condemned the terrorist act. “The West, which still accuses Muslims of extremism, should do some soul-searching because a Muslim family has been ruthlessly martyred there. “

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly drawn the world’s attention to Islamophobia by vehemently raising the issue in global forums.

Unfortunately, Islamophobia had completely penetrated Western society, he added.

The Ghotki investigation will be made public

The minister said cabinet members offered a curse to those who were martyred in yesterday’s Ghotki train crash. Details of the investigation would be made public.

Electronic voting machines

Regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming general elections, he said the government presented the Electoral Reform Bill to Parliament in October last year with 49 amendments to existing election laws. .

“We want legislation on these amendments in consultation with the opposition parties so that we can organize elections that are acceptable to all,” he said.

Stressing the importance of EVMs, the minister said it was a general comment that allegations of rigging were made during the time interval between the end of the ballot and the announcement of the results, and that the use of EVMs would help close any loopholes in this regard.

Commenting on the I vote, the minister said that granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis was one of the main programs of the current government.

The I vote, he added, would help an estimated eight to nine million expatriates exercise their right to vote, who played a vital role in strengthening the national economy.

“As a result, we presented a comprehensive report to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). In addition, the ECP received a report on the I vote from an independent consultant.

Fawad said the Information Ministry also ordered the purchase of 500 EVMs to organize press club and bar elections.

The minister said it was unfortunate that PML-N filed a petition in court against the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, while PPP’s response on the matter was still awaited.

He said the opposition rhetoric about inflation and economic deterioration had completely died down as all economic indicators were on an upward trajectory due to the cautious policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that some Rs 1.100 billion had been given to farmers, GDP growth was projected at 3.9% and remittances had reached a “record” level.

Appointment

Fawad said former National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman Tariq Malik was reappointed because he was familiar with how the organization works.

The minister said the cabinet approved the appointment of Najib Agrawala as chairman of the First Women Bank, and Bushra Ehsan, Sabiha Sultan, Akbar Ali, Wajahat Rasool Khan and Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi as members of its board of directors. ‘administration.

The initiative would pave the way for the privatization of the First Women Bank, he added.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Aamir Mohiuddin, an officer of the BS 20 secretariat group, as the Managing Director (CEO) of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

Fawad said the cabinet approved the reappointment of Umer Hameed Lodhi as managing director of the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, while Naveed Ismael was appointed to the board of directors of K-Electric.

