Muslim family targeted in truck attack that kills 4, Canadian police say





TORONTO (AP) An apparent pickup truck attack that killed four members of an immigrant family in Canada drew denunciations from the Pakistani prime minister on Tuesday, who called it a deliberate act of terrorism targeting Muslims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter that Sunday’s attack revealed the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries.

Canadian authorities have said they are investigating possible terrorism charges against the 20-year-old man who was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center after a black van pulled up a sidewalk and hit the victims at an intersection in the City of London, Ontario.

The extended family released a statement identifying the deceased as Salman Afzal, 46; his wife Madiha, 44; their daughter Yumna, 15, and a 74-year-old grandmother whose name has not been released. A hospitalized boy has been identified as Fayez.

Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the Afzal family knows the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis, the statement said. They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were the best students in their school and were strongly linked to their spiritual identity.

Friends said the family immigrated to Canada 14 years ago. A fundraising webpage reported that the father was a physiotherapist and cricketer enthusiast and his wife was working on a doctorate in civil engineering at Western University in London. Their daughter was finishing ninth grade and the grandmother was a pillar of the family, the page said.

The family said in their statement that the public must stand up against hatred and Islamophobia.

This young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group he associated with, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against it, from the highest levels of our government to every member of the community. , according to the press release. .

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faced four counts of first degree murder. Police said Veltman, a London resident, did not know the victims.

Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said police had not determined whether the suspect was a member of a specific hate group. He said London police were working with federal police and prosecutors to see possible terrorism charges. He declined to detail the evidence indicating a possible hate crime, but said the attack was planned.

Many placed flowers around a lamppost and a nearby tree where the truck hopped off the sidewalk onto the sidewalk. A vigil was scheduled for Tuesday evening at the mosque where the family was staying.

Rauf Ahmad and three friends watched the tribute growing around the corner.

I didn’t think there was racism in Canada and felt very safe when I arrived here two years ago, but I don’t feel safe now, Ahmad said.

Humanity is first, we shouldn’t care whether someone is a Muslim, a Jew or a Christian.

Canada is generally welcoming to immigrants and all religions, but in 2017, a French Canadian known for his far-right nationalist views engaged in a shootout at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.

Zahid Khan, a friend of the family, said the family belonged to the Muslim Mosque in London.

They were just out for their walk which they were going to take every day, Khan said in tears near the crash site. I just wanted to see.

Mayor Ed Holder said the flags would be lowered for three days in London, which he said has 30,000 to 40,000 Muslims among its more than 400,000 residents.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair called the attack a horrific act of Islamophobia and said federal resources were available to assist London Police with their investigation, if needed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos