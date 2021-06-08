Meet the sick TGH Turmudzi, Moeldoko conveys Jokowi’s greetings and prayers





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko visited a religious figure from Lombok, Tuan Guru Haji Turmudzi, on the sidelines of his working visit to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Tuesday (8/6/2021) today. Moeldoko met Gus Dur’s friend at Qomarul Huda Islamic boarding school, Bagu village, Lombok central regency. On this occasion, Moeldoko prayed for healing TGH Turmudzi who is now ill. “So I pray for Tuan Guru so that his illness can be lifted and he can recover quickly,” Moeldoko said in a written statement on Tuesday (8/6/2021). Read also: Moeldoko: President Jokowi is firmly committed to climate change issues Moeldoko said he was grateful to meet TGH Turmudzi. He also conveyed the greetings and prayers that President Joko Widodo entrusted to TGH Turmudzi for his recovery. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Moeldoko’s visit to Lombok has been running since Monday (7/6/2021) yesterday. Moeldoko briefly reviewed the Lombok International Airport development project which has been prepared to host the World Superbike and MotoGP events in November 2021 and March 2022. It is confirmed that the development of the project will be completed early next year so that it is ready to be fully operational before MotoGP takes place in March 2022. “We will control chronology and the completion goal, ”Moeldoko said in a written statement on Monday (7/6/2021). Read also: Moeldoko: President Jokowi is firmly committed to climate change issues The development of Lombok International Airport is included in the National Strategic Project (PSN) as regulated by Presidential Regulation number 109 of 2020. Later, the airport will become Indonesia’s main gateway to welcome foreigners. “For the good reputation of the country. Because this airport is the main gateway to Indonesia for receiving foreign tourists,” said Moeldoko.

