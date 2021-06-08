The government decides on the revision of 4 articles of the ITE law





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government has taken the decision to revise four articles of Law (UU) No. 19 of 2016 amending Law No. 11 of 2008 on Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE). Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD said this limited review was a package with the addition of an article in the UU ITE, namely article 45C. “There are four articles that will be revised. Article 27, article 28, article 29 and article 36, plus an article 45C, this is an addition,” Mahfud told a conference. press release at the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Jakarta, Tuesday (8/6/2021). Read also: The ITE law evaluation study team is invited to involve the BPHN and the Director General of Legislation Mahfud said the revision of the four articles was aimed at eliminating multiple interpretations, rubber articles and criminalization efforts. These three points are inputs provided by civil society groups during the planning review process. revision of UU ITE did some time ago. However, Mahfud pointed out that the revision of the four articles did not necessarily revoke the ITE law in its entirety. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “We are going to fix it, without revoking the law because there is still a great need to regulate our communication traffic in the digital world,” Mahfud said. He also revealed that the review decision was made after obtaining approval from President Joko Widodo. “Earlier we reported to the president and it was approved to continue,” Mahfud said. Also read: Government asked to delay signing of SKB directives for ITE law Previously, the ITE Law Study Team had had a lengthy discussion with a number of sources some time ago. The discussion involved victims who were entangled in the ITE law. This step was taken after President Joko Widodo wanted a review of the ITE law.

