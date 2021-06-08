Johnson pleads for ‘green Marshall plan’ at G7 summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson must call on G7 leaders to support an ambitious new plan to finance low-carbon infrastructure and nature-based projects in developing countries, modeled on the post-Marshall Plan. war that helped rebuild Europe in the aftermath of World War II.

Time reported this morning that the UK government is working on plans for a ‘clean green initiative’, which the Prime Minister hopes to present to fellow G7 leaders at this week’s summit in Cornwall after previously discussing the idea with US President Joe Biden .

Johnson is said to have tasked the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Treasury to develop a range of ideas for submission to world leaders in Cornwall that could help deliver on the commitment of the ‘Paris Agreement to raise at least $ 100. billion euros per year in climate finance for the poorest countries and thus increase the chances of a successful agreement at the COP26 climate summit this fall in Glasgow.

Developing countries have repeatedly warned that high-level climate talks could end in stalemate unless richer countries do more to meet the $ 100 billion target, which remains. one of the cornerstones of the Paris Agreement.

As such, the UK government would be working on plans for a new multibillion pound green development bank that could both directly finance low carbon infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and North America. South, and subscribe to private investments.

“One of the key things is to reduce the risks of these projects for investors,” said a source from Whitehall. Time. “Right now there is a pipeline of projects but countries are struggling to fund them. If the West took on this risk, you would be able to unlock some very serious investments.”

The hope is that the G7 summit can support the plan in principle, details of which will then be finalized before COP26 in November.

However, observers have warned that without serious financial commitments, the proposals could quickly turn out to be counterproductive.

Time said the Treasury is reluctant to approve new funding commitments ahead of this fall’s spending review. Meanwhile, the government faces stiff criticism this week for its attempts to call on other G7 countries to increase their climate finance commitments while cutting its own overseas development assistance (ODA) budget. in violation of its own manifest commitments.

A government source told the newspaper that unless Johnson overturns Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the move could prove to be counterproductive. “The critical factor at COP26 will be to get the so-called Global South to put pressure on middle-income countries such as India, China and Brazil and not allow them to slow down the process of reaching it. global net zero, ”they said. . “For this to happen, the West needs to come up with a meaningful package of support that includes sizable sums of money. Reallocating some of the existing development aid is just not going to reduce it.”

There are also fears that without a serious increase in climate finance, the G7 countries could be outmaneuvered by the Chinese government, which has made financing low-carbon infrastructure in developing countries a key part of its belt strategy. and leading road.

“The government is going to have to put its money where its mouth is,” said another source Time. “It is clear that the existing development finance channels would in no way present a significant alternative to a Chinese government coming in with an energy project financed as an offer … If there is no new money, it will look like a very hollow piece of policy and could be counterproductive if an ambitious agreement is reached at COP26. “

The comments were echoed by key observers of the UN climate talks speaking yesterday at a briefing hosted by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

Graça Machel, vice-president of the Elders, warned that more than 10 years after the initial funding pledge of $ 100 billion a year made at the Copenhagen summit, “we are still sitting here talking about the need to keep it” .

“And 10 years later, the impacts of climate change have dramatically increased, investments are declining, aid is reduced and the devastating ramifications of COVID-19 are exacerbating inequalities across the world,” he added. “It is not too much to ask the G7 to fulfill its obligations and to take its responsibilities vis-à-vis the countries of the South.”

Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said that while last week’s meeting of G7 finance ministers had given new support to mandatory climate risk reporting and a new crackdown on the corporate tax evasion, she had “sanded the critical issues” on climate finance. at this week’s Leaders’ Summit.

“It was almost as if the finance ministers were talking to someone else about what needs to happen – yet they are,” she said. “So the question I’m really thinking for the Leaders’ Summit is: if not the G7 then who, and if not now, then when?”

Likewise, Peter Betts, the EU’s former chief negotiator on the UN climate talks and now an associate member of Chatham House, warned that controversial cuts in government ODA could undermine his position. negotiations in the run-up to COP26.

“The voice of vulnerable countries is really important at COPs,” he explained. “The UK as Presidency will need their help, support and trust. If he doesn’t have one, it will be much more difficult to pass this COP … I’m afraid [the ODA cut] erodes and undermines the UK’s credibility to push others to do more to reduce their emissions and increase their climate finance. “

Meanwhile, the government announced today that a successful meeting of G7 environment and climate ministers has given new impetus to the UK’s ’30by30′ initiative, which aims to ensure that 30% of land and of the world’s oceans are protected for nature. by 2030.

The government said 80 countries now support the Global Ocean Alliance and the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which aim to protect at least 30% of the world’s ocean by 2030.

Defra also marked World Oceans Day by confirming plans for a new pilot program to designate marine sites in England as ‘Highly Protected Marine Areas’ (HPMA), which would ban all activities that could have an impact. adverse effect on wildlife or marine habitats.

“The UK is a world leader in marine protection, and we are leading the way internationally to deliver healthy and sustainable seas,” said Environment Secretary George Eustice. “We must strike a balance in supporting sustainable industries while increasing protections for our seas to ensure a healthy, resilient and diverse marine ecosystem and we will work with others as we develop future protections.”

The launch of the new pilot program was praised by Joan Edwards, director of policy and public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, who said the new type of marine protection developed by the UK would set a “gold standard for the rewilding of parts of the sea. “.

“This is a fantastic step forward, which The Wildlife Trusts and over 10,000 of our supporters have been waiting for – we are absolutely delighted,” she said. “The removal of all harmful activities – from fishing and trawling to construction – has never been attempted in UK waters before. This is a historic moment and we are sure HPMA will help our seas become more healthy and that degraded underwater habitats will be better able to recover. “