The Batang region is Jokowi’s happiness, how is it evolving?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The development of the Batang Central Java Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT) continues to accelerate. This industrial zone is the delight of President Jokowi because many foreign factories are ready to move to Batang. Like a “red carpet”, the infrastructure of this industrial zone continues to be built, while seeking new investors who will build factories in this zone. After Korean glassware, many other companies are already interested in investing. The first investment from KCC Glass Corporation, Southeast Asia’s largest glass producer, laid the groundwork for the region on May 20. The company occupies an area of ​​49 hectares with an investment value of approximately 5,000 billion rupees. This Korean company is expected to operate in 2024. During his visit on April 21, President Joko Widodo said after the glassware. There are other industries interested in investing in this area, namely scrubbers and cathodes, which start making investments in June – July. Likewise, operational director of PT Kawasan Industri Wijayakusuma (Persero) Ahmad Fauzie Nur in an interview with CNBC Indonesia last April said that investors interested in investing in this area are large, up to 50 companies. “We are going to review all of this because it will not fit into this 450 hectare cluster, which we will try to attribute to other clusters,” he explained. He explained that the priority companies in this area are the technological, pioneering and export-oriented industries that involve local entrepreneurs. Also capable of absorbing a high local workforce. The Minister of Investment, Bahlil Lahadalia, has the mission to bring an investment of 900 trillion rupees and also continues to lead the guerrilla sale of Batang KIT to various investors. In front of foreign investors at the Indonesia Investment Forum 2021 at the end of May, he sold the industrial zone of the trunk. He invites investors to invest in Indonesia. The government will help with licensing issues. “With the new slogan, investors are invited to bring in technology, capital and part of the capital, and then let the state take care of that,” he explained. Road access completed 2021 The construction of the access road from the interchange to the KIT in Batang should also be completed in September 2021. This interchange is being built on the Batang – Semarang toll road at Km 371 + 750. BPJT Secretary Triono Junoasmono, said the progress of land acquisition for this interchange is 100% owned by PTPN, while construction has reached 64%. “It is scheduled to have an operational feasibility test in August 2021 and is expected to operate in September 2021,” Triono said, in an official statement, (5/6/2021). In total, the projects financed by the state budget cover an area of ​​4,300 hectares. So far, nearly 450 hectares of land are ready to be used for investment. A year ago, President Jokowi expressed his joy that Indonesia had an abundance of factory relocations from China, Japan and Korea. “I am happy that today there are 7 entries. It is certain that it is 7. Then there are 17 which have big entries, which entered at 60%, almost 100%”, a Jokowi said while reviewing Batang Integrated Industrial Zone, Central Java as cited on Wednesday (1/7/2020). [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



