Boris Johnson congratulates Sunderland chef who creates recipes to help people with Long Covid enjoy food





Award-winning chef Ryan Riley, of Washington, and Life Kitchen co-founder Kimberley Duke were praised for their free Taste & Flavor cookbook, saying in a letter from Downing Street written on his behalf that their hard work to help others retain access to one of life’s great pleasures: a home-cooked meal. Before the pandemic, the cooking school offered free classes to people who had lost their sense of taste due to cancer or other illnesses and Ryan even published the best-selling cookbook Life Kitchen before publishing. a Christmas cookbook in December 2020. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise In April 2021, alongside Life Kitchen co-founder Kimberley Duke, Ryan put his expertise to work for people who, despite having recovered from Covid-19, still suffer from loss of taste after illness. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Sunderland community goes after “unnamed bureaucrat with a spreadsheet” as pla … The award-winning chef uses ingredients and textures designed to combat taste and odor loss. Funded with help from Sunderland City Council, the 54-page Taste & Flavor cookbook contains 18 recipes specially designed to tackle the loss of taste from Covid. It also includes a preface by Dr Barry Smith, Life Kitchen expert and adviser to Her Majesty’s government, who is a leading global expert on taste and flavor deprivation. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Left: Ryan Riley has been thanked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) for helping to renew his interest in food and cooking Letter from Downing Street on behalf of Boris Johnson says Prime Minister has shown renewed interest; in dietetics and cooking after his recent personal experience with Covid-19. The letter says: Many of us know someone who develops anosmia or parosmia in their lifetime, whether due to chemotherapy, coronavirus infection, or injury and the impact can change life. “The Prime Minister was extremely touched by your story and your coming to the kitchen as a teenager to take care of your mother when she had lung cancer. “Many people will relate to the difficulties you have highlighted and your imaginative and thoughtful contribution to modern gastronomy is a testament to your upbringing. “Preserving the pleasure of cooking for those who have lost their taste or smell, is to preserve access to one of the great pleasures of life: a home-cooked meal. “You have shown great kindness to the nation by making your hard work available for free online and I want to salute your ingenuity.” Posting on Twitter, Ryan said: I sent Taste & Flavor to all departments, this morning I received a letter from Boriss’s office saying that due to his personal experience with Covid he had regained an interest renewed for food and cooking and that we had shown the nation great kindness by making it free. Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest SAFC news, and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

