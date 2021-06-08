Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator KP Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Says Imran Khan Made Islamabad Insecure for Journalists | Indiafleurit





Jamaat-e-Islami KP Chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government and said this made Islamabad unsafe for journalists.

Addressing a press conference at Ahyaul Uloom in Balmabat, the head of the JI said the government’s domestic, foreign, economic, defense and policy policies had totally failed as the inflation bomb was about to fall. on the people in the next budget, reports The News International.

Attack on journalists:

A recent spate of attacks and increasing pressure on journalists critical of the Pakistani government are cause for serious concern, said Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists. Those suspected of criminal responsibility should be prosecuted swiftly and fairly, they said.

The Pakistani government should conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigations into the recent number of attacks on journalists. The government should repeal official policies that protect authorities from criticism and instead promote a space for public debate and freedom of expression, in the face of threats from extremist groups and government officials.

“The frequency and boldness with which journalists are attacked in Pakistan is appalling,” said Brad Adams, Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

“Pakistani authorities should bring those responsible for these attacks to justice and ensure that all journalists can do their jobs without fear of intimidation or retaliation.

On May 25, 2021, Asad Ali Toor, a journalist, was assaulted by three unidentified men who forced their way into his apartment in Islamabad. They tied up and gagged Toor and beat him severely.

Toor said they identified themselves as belonging to a security agency, questioned him about the “source of his funds” and took away his cell phone and other electronic devices.

The government ordered an investigation into the incident. In September 2020, authorities charged Toor with sedition for comments made on social media “slandering state institutions.” A court then dismissed the charges.

On April 20, an unidentified assailant shot and wounded Absar Alam, a television journalist, outside his home in Islamabad. Alam has been a prominent critic of the government.

