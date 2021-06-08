Senate report on Capitol riot bypasses Trump – Deadline





A new Senate report concludes that the intelligence community failed to “properly analyze, assess and disseminate information” to law enforcement about the potential for violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

But the report also largely overlooks the role of then-President Donald Trump, who was impeached for the second time on the grounds that he incited a riot. After leaving office, he was acquitted in the Senate.

The report, by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, details how well intelligence officials knew plans were underway to violate Capitol Hill. The Capitol Police Interagency Intelligence and Coordination Division “had information about the potential for violence on Capitol Hill on January 6, including a plot to breach the Capitol, online sharing of maps of the Capitol’s tunnel systems. Capitol Complex and other specific threats of violence, ”the report concludes.

Related article Donald Trump to take speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly to talk about his presidency

The Senate report cited numerous instances where authorities gathered information in the weeks leading up to the Capitol siege. On December 21, the Capitol Police Intelligence Division released a report highlighting the blog thedonald.win, “which referred to the tunnels on the Capitol grounds used by members of Congress.” He also noted that “several comments encourage the confrontation of members of Congress and the carrying of guns during the protest.”

But the division “failed to fully incorporate this information into all of its internal assessments for January 6 and the joint session. As a result, critical information regarding threats of violence was not shared with USCP’s own agents and other law enforcement partners. “

The report also showed that Capitol Police failed to provide frontline officers with effective protective equipment and a lack of emergency authority delayed National Guard requests for assistance.

“Members of the Capitol Police Council who were in charge on January 6 did not appear to be fully aware of the legal and regulatory requirements for requesting National Guard support, which contributed to the delay in the deployment of the National Guard to the Capitol. “said the report concluded.

The report includes Trump’s speech at the Save America rally that preceded the Capitol siege, but it largely avoids delving into the full context of the former president’s role in instigating the attack. A proposal to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 uprising failed last month amid Republican opposition.

The full report is here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos