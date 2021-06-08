This is real proof of the explosion of Covid-19 cases in the Kudus regency





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The increase in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the regency of Kudus, in central Java, has become the focus of the government. Yesterday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) even specifically discussed the peak case during a limited meeting with the Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin to the Chief General of the National Police. Listyo Sigit. The momentum regarding the upsurge in positive Covid-19 cases in Kudus has even forced thousands of residents to be isolated in the Haji Donohudan dormitory in Bayolali. On Monday (6/7/2021) Boyolali Police Chief AKBP Morry Ermond said there were 124 Covid-19 patients who were evacuated to the dormitory. Based on data available on the website https://corona.jatenprov.go.id/data on Tuesday (8/6/2021) at 12:00 p.m. WIB, the total number of confirmed positive cases in Central Java has reached 211 668. Of these, 11,165 were hospitalized or isolated, 187,066 recovered and 13,437 died. If plotted by district / city, Semarang Town takes the top spot with details of 20,064 positives, treated in hospital or self-isolation up to 589, recovered 17,473 and died 2,002. Then, the Banyumas were 11,399 positive, hospitalized or self-isolated up to 396, recovered 10,569 and died 434. While Kudus is in third place with a total of 9,355 positive cases, treated in hospital or in car. -isolated until 1,971, recovered 6,623 and 761 died. However, for active cases, Kudus tops the rankings with 1,971 active cases. Followed by Demak (637), Semarang City (589) and Cilacap (428). Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo continues to help the Kudus Regency government deal with the peak of Covid-19 cases. Among them by sending health workers. A total of 120 health workers were sent by Ganjar to Kudus. They are made up of medical specialists, general practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, health analysts and nutritionists. “We sent additional health workers (health workers). We sent 5 pulmonologists, 5 internal medicine doctors, 38 general practitioners, 60 nurses, 7 health analysts, 3 pharmacists and 2 nutritionists,” Ganjar said. after chairing an online assessment meeting. for the management of Covid-19 in the meeting room of Building A, 2nd floor, Central Governor’s Office of Java, Monday (7/6/2021). As quoted on the official website of the Central Java provincial government, Ganjar explained that the health workers sent were not only from the province. There are also the National Association of Indonesian Nurses (PPNI), Association of Indonesian Physicians (IDI) and health campuses. “We are looking for everything, not just from us but from PPNI, IDI and several universities. There are also those in our recruiting. We hold everything accountable,” said Ganjar. Central Java Provincial Health Bureau chief Yulianto Prabowo added that in addition to health workers, his party also sent medical supplies and medicines to Kudus. A total of 33 medical devices such as ventilators, HFNCs, oxygen concentrators and 60,000 types of drugs are needed. “We sent it to Kudus, so hopefully it can help with the manipulation there,” he explained.

