S Jaishankar to visit Kuwait on Wednesday and bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to the Emir of Kuwait





This will be S Jaishankar’s first visit to Kuwait as Minister of Foreign Affairs. (File photo) New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will carry a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah during his trip to the Gulf country on Wednesday for a three-day visit to explore the means of further strengthening bilateral relations. This will be Mr. Jaishankar’s first visit to Kuwait as Minister of Foreign Affairs. “The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, will visit Kuwait from June 9 to 11 at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, State of Kuwait, ”the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait,” MEA said, adding that Jaishankar will also carry a personal letter from the Prime Minister to the Emir of Kuwait. The visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to create a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors such as energy, trade, investment, labor work and work and information technology. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March where the two sides decided to set up the joint commission. The year 2021-2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. There are approximately one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is one of Kuwait’s major trading partners, and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil to India. “In recent weeks, to help combat the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Government of Kuwait has been on the front lines in ensuring a sustained and reliable supply of liquid medical oxygen to India, including by establishing an air / sea. MEA said in a statement. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

