



Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan intends to convene a conference of foreign ministers in …

A conference that may never take place (Notice)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan intends to convene a conference of foreign ministers of Islamic countries in Islamabad to discuss the so-called Kashmir issue.

This is a violation of the spirit and the apparent will of peaceful relations between India and Pakistan which were initiated by the chief of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa when, on February 25, , a ceasefire on the line of control was agreed at the meeting of the directors general of military operations of the two countries.

With Shah’s announcement, it seems that the Pakistani government of Imran Khan Tehreek e Insaf and the military establishment are no longer on the same wavelength, ”an assertion made by Imran Khan during his speech to the nation on July 27, a day after winning the controversial 2018 election.

Since the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, Imran Khan has suggested that the peace dialogue between India and Pakistan be resumed only if the status of Jammu Kashmir is reversed.

Khan flew over the Middle East to gain support against India and force Muslim states to condemn the Modi government’s decision to free Jammu Kashmir from the shackles of an article that was instrumental in blocking investments national or international direct in the Kashmir Valley.

The articles also discriminated against women in the valley, as they did not automatically grant them civil and real estate rights if the person married someone from outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A also abolished the existence of a state in a state situation which had been an obstacle to India’s attempts to contain jihadist terrorism. Imran Khan’s attempts to gain support against India have responded in the most humiliating manner. On August 24, 2019, less than two weeks after Articles 370 and 35-Awere, the United Arab Emirates awarded the Order of Zayed ‘, its highest civilian honor, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Requests to the OIC President to hold an emergency session on Jammu-Kashmir were rejected and Pakistan’s threat to convene a conference of sisterly Islamic countries was seen as an attempt to split the OIC. Therefore, Saudi Arabia canceled the US $ 3 billion line of credit offered to Imran Khan in 2018 and not only that, the Royal Kingdom demanded that Pakistan repay US $ 1 billion in oil credit that Pakistan already owed him.

Pakistan had to beg China to lend it the money to reimburse Saudi Arabia. The list of other humiliations Pakistan has faced since is far too long to include in this short article, but you get the idea.

Shah intends to convene said meeting of foreign ministers of Islamic states in March 2022. However, it remains to be seen whether this venture succeeds in securing the approval of the two most important entities when it comes to taking decisions of this nature by Pakistan: Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani military establishment; the two do not seem to be on good terms with the poor government of Imran Khan.

Pakistan has nothing to offer the Middle East in return for such a favor, especially when it involves the risk of losing excellent trade relations with India’s booming $ 3 trillion economy. In addition, India is one of the largest exporters of basmati rice and meat to the Middle East.

According to information available on the website of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, in fiscal year 2019-2020, bilateral trade {between India and Saudi Arabia} was valued at 33.09 billion of dollars. During this period, Indian imports from Saudi Arabia reached 26.84 billion dollars ”.

And according to information available from Trading Economics, a resource that provides economic information for 196 countries and over 20 million economic indicators and more, revealed that Saudi Arabia’s exports to Pakistan amounted to 745. , $ 52 million in 2019 ”.

I will leave it to you to do your own research on the search engines to examine the extent of the monetary advantages that the Middle East gains by trading with India. No sane mind would risk losing the currencies and hard cash the Middle East earns by exporting to India just to please a complicit maneuver of the state of Pakistan that survives on money. borrowed and maybe time borrowed.

Therefore, in my opinion, this could be another of Pakistan’s desired conferences that may never take place.

(Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza is an author and human rights activist from Mirpur in the PoJK. He currently lives in exile in the UK. The views expressed are personal)

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos