China responds to Donald Trump’s demand to pay $ 10 trillion for causing pandemic





China has rejected demands for reparations for the coronavirus pandemic after former President Donald Trump suggested the country should pay $ 10 trillion to the United States and the rest of the world.

The president’s intermittent relationship with Beijing included early criticism, but also resulted in a “phase 1” trade deal with the world’s second-largest economy in 2020 at the feet of the Chinese government.

In a statement released Thursday, June 3, Trump demanded that China compensate the world for causing the pandemic, which his administration believed was more likely the result of a lab accident than a naturally occurring illness.

“China should pay America and the world ten trillion dollars for the death and destruction they caused!” he wrote.

Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, responded on Monday by accusing the former president of trying to distract from his administration’s poor response to the outbreak in the United States, which made nearly 600,000 American deaths to date.

He also suggested that Trump’s call for a $ 10 trillion reward would not convince the American public.

“During Donald Trump’s tenure as president, the United States reported 24 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 410,000 deaths,” Wang told reporters during a regular press briefing in Beijing .

He added: “However, Trump has turned a blind eye to the facts and made China a scapegoat, in order to shift the blame for the botched response home and distract people’s attention.”

“The American people have their fair judgment. Those who should be held accountable are hypocritical politicians who once held high positions but ignored people’s lives and health,” the official added.

In his statement, Trump also criticized Dr Anthony Fauci, who served as his public health adviser and continues to advise the White House under President Joe Biden. In May, Biden ordered the U.S. intelligence community to re-examine the evidence surrounding the origins of the coronavirus to determine if it happened naturally or if it escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

“Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy’, is starting to say President Trump was right about the Chinese virus from the Wuhan lab,” Trump wrote. “The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loud for anyone to ignore.”

He was referring to thousands of pages of early Fauci emails acquired through the Freedom of Information Act by the Washington Post and Buzzfeed. They showed that the doctor maintained a cordial relationship with the director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention George Gao, but Trump claimed it showed otherwise.

“I’ve always gotten on really well with him, but he was wrong on so many fronts,” the former president said on Monday in an interview with Stuart Varney on Fox Business.

“If you look at his emails, they’re really horrible. He was in his pocket, that would see… of China, the way he flattered them and the way he treated them,” Trump added.

In a recent interview with CNN, Fauci said he believed the virus was most likely transmitted from animals to humans, but added, “I keep an absolutely open mind that if there can be any ‘other origins, there may be another reason. It could have been a lab leak. “

The Biden White House has given the U.S. intelligence community and national labs 90 days to conclude their investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained in an interview with Axios that the aim was to help prevent the next pandemic.

“There is a responsibility, but in my view the most important thing, and the most important reason we have to get to the bottom of this is the only way we can prevent the next pandemic, or at least to do a better job of alleviating it, “he said on Sunday.

Blinken added: “What the government did not do in the beginning, and still has not done, is give us the transparency we need. […] access for inspectors and experts, real-time information sharing, it has to happen. “

Former President Donald Trump leaves the NCGOP State Convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina. The event is one of Trump’s first public appearances since leaving the White House in January. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos