Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants a lovely country, that doesn’t mean he’s doing well

Senior Chinese diplomats have lambasted their American counterparts for hypocrisy and condescension. They coldly reminded Europeans of the continent’s experience with the genocide. They just accused New Zealand, a country that was careful not to offend, of gross interference in China’s affairs.

So when China’s top leader Xi Jinping told senior Communist Party officials early last week that they should improve their communications with the rest of the world, some analysts and reports suggested he recognized that the increasingly pugnacious approach to diplomacy in recent months had not been warmly welcomed.

We must focus on good tone, be open and confident, but also modest and humble, and strive to create a credible, kind and respectable image of China, Xi said, according to a report from Xinhua, the department of China. state press, a collective study session at the party premises in Beijing.

Xis’ remarks followed a series of diplomatic setbacks that diplomats and analysts said had caught the attention of leaders. China is engaged in a public opinion struggle, Xi told members of the ruling Politburo parties, who carefully took notes as he spoke.

Its prescription, however, could intensify, not allay, growing tensions that have increasingly turned into diplomatic clashes. His use (twice) of the word struggle carries echoes of the Mao era. One of his instructions was to better explain why Marxism works.

He also did not report any changes in policies that have contributed to a growing backlash against China’s behavior. Instead, he described an ideological contest for world public opinion, with two blocs competing to win supporters and many countries caught in the middle. China does not appear to be softened by its recent diplomatic setbacks as much as it is concerned that its message has not made its way.

He is in fact facing problems at home and abroad, said Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst in Beijing, citing demographic concerns that led Beijing last week to further ease restrictions on family size. . So in this case, he made a strategic adjustment, and that strategic adjustment can only be done by him.

China’s strong stance on diplomacy has had consequences. An investment deal with the European Union, reached in December after seven years of talks, fell on ice last month after China imposed sanctions on dozens of union members elected to parliament.

The Philippines’ foreign minister recently issued a jubilant demand that China cease occupying the country’s territorial waters in the South China Sea.

New Zealand, a country praised by China’s official media for its responsible policies, joined Australia last week in criticizing the ongoing crackdown in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the predominantly Muslim region in the north. -west of the country.

Some viewed Xis’ remarks last week as a sign that China may seek to moderate its wolf warrior diplomacy, named after two chauvinistic action films from 2015 and 2017. The wolf warrior tone, however, has become a critical part of China’s efforts to increasingly harsh criticism.

There is no genocide in Xinjiang, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterparts in an online event two weeks ago after the European Union imposed sanctions on it. Chinese officials for abuses committed in Xinjiang by some governments, including the United States. , were qualified as genocidal.

Our European friends know what genocide is, he said.

China has increasingly focused its diplomatic strategy on expanding the coalition of countries that back Beijing in forums like the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, said Alice Ekman, senior analyst at the ‘European Union Institute for Security Studies in Paris. China has rallied countries to support statements defending its actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

China’s red line list on issues that leaders consider diplomatically non-negotiable is growing and not shrinking, she said. The country’s diplomats are increasingly forcing countries not only to avoid them, but also to help support its positions.

A new red line concerns an issue that appears to have angered Chinese leaders: investigations into the origins of the coronavirus, which first appeared in Wuhan in late 2019 and has since sickened at least 179 million people worldwide , killing nearly 3.7 million.

China’s heavy influence on the World Health Organization investigation which in March dismissed the possibility of a Wuhan lab leak as improbable has sharpened questions about how the government handled the outbreak when it first appeared and has since removed evidence of its origin.

The organization’s chief executive, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has since said the possibility of a lab leak had not been sufficiently addressed. Last month, President Joe Biden ordered the United States. intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts to determine the cause.

I think they must be feeling the pressure of this whole shift in the Covid-19 narrative, Theresa Fallon, director of the Center for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels, said of the Chinese leadership.

Rather than offering assurances or promises to cooperate with an investigation, China has gone on a rampage, however. Two days after Xis’ study session, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs demanded that the United States open its own biolabs for inspection.

China’s actions have also fueled tensions on other fronts. Just months after Xi won a diplomatic victory with the interim European investment deal, which the new Biden administration had opposed, the deal collapsed.

In March, the European Union joined with the United States, Canada and Britain in imposing a travel ban and asset freeze on four relatively low-ranking Chinese officials and a local security agency. for their role in the repression in Xinjiang.

China has retaliated by targeting four organizations and 10 people, including members of the European Parliament, who must vote to approve the investment deal.

China’s response was widely seen as disproportionate and condemned the deal. Last month, parliament overwhelmingly voted to suspend consideration of the pact until China reconsiders its decision.

The European Union is already considering measures to confront China on its export subsidies, on government-backed purchases of European companies and on its limits on foreign offers for many public markets. But China appears ready to sacrifice the hard-won investment deal to send a warning to Europe, Fallon said.

We see it like, Oh my God, they just shot themselves in the foot, Fallon said. But maybe with a longer-term approach, the Chinese hope they think twice before starting over.

China has not taken a firm position on all issues. Last week, senior Chinese trade officials and the Biden administration spoke in what Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng called professional, frank and constructive exchanges.

Despite this, the Xis government appears to have adjusted its approach with the new United States. administration, reflecting a realization that the United States and China have entered a new era of competition and confrontation. Xi and his top diplomats courted their own allies in something like a response to the alliance of democracies that Biden said he would pursue.

It may not be a coincidence that Xi has called or sent messages to a number of world leaders since the investment deal was frozen on May 20, including those of Pakistan, Iran and the United States. Vietnam.

Wang, the foreign minister, held his own meetings with Hungary, Poland, Serbia and Ireland. In his remarks at the study session, Xi said the goal should be to expand China’s circle of friends in international public opinion.

In an analysis of Xis’ remarks, David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project, wrote: In such a struggle, there are friends in the form of complacent media and apologists, and there are enemies in the form recalcitrant journalists, academics and journalists. politicians who insist on criticizing exactly what this external push aims to neutralize.

Wang Huiyao, founder and chairman of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing research group, said that while Xi did not signal a foreign policy shift, his remarks could nonetheless have an impact.

Let’s be kind, he said. It’s a huge message.