Donald Trump praises his favorite Democrat Joe Manchin / LGBTQ Nation





Donald Trump (l) / Sen. Joe ManchinPhoto: Shutterstock / US Senate

Donald Trump praised Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for refusing to end filibuster, a move that will likely kill LGBTQ equality law and most of the major legislation on the agenda by President Joe Bidens.

Manchin has become Trump’s favorite Democrat despite Trump’s previous opposition to filibustering, calling him once stupid and very outdated.

In the Senate, filibuster has become a tool frequently used by the minority to prevent the majority from passing laws. Current Senate rules require 60 votes to end an obstruction, although only a simple majority of 50 or more senators the vice president as a tiebreaker are needed to vote for a bill itself for it to be adopted.

Since the Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, that means 10 Republicans must cross party lines for most laws to pass.

Currently, Democrats are trying to pass the law for the people through the Senate. This bill would protect voting rights, a traditional Democratic priority that Republicans oppose because making it easier for citizens to vote makes it harder to win.

Senator Manchin, who has previously said he will not vote to get rid of filibuster, just wrote an op-ed saying he would vote against the For the People Act itself because Bill No. has garnered no Republican support.

On Fox Business Network, Trump praised Manchin.

This is a very important thing, the former president told Fox Business Network on Monday. He’s doing the right thing, and that’s a very important thing.

He said Democrats would do very, very bad things that were unthinkable and never even came up during the election.

Donald Trump congratulates Joe Manchin for doing the right thing in refusing to end the filibuster.

The filibuster is being used to stop an investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan.6 coup attempt. pic.twitter.com/dsDzOCyaAZ

More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 7, 2021

These very, very bad things include the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to federal anti-discrimination legislation, effectively banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination in many areas. The law is popular with the American people, but almost no Republican senator should vote for it.

It’s dead unless the rule of obstructionism changes or a significant number of Republicans change their minds about it. And Manchins’ statements about how he would vote against the franchise bill itself because it didn’t get enough Republican support suggest there’s almost no chance that he votes for the equality law, even though there was no systematic obstruction.

Online, people have called on Trump for previously calling on the Senate to end the filibuster. In 2017, he said Senate Republicans looked like fools for trying to push Democrats through and support their legislation.

Republicans need to get rid of the stupid filibuster rule that kills you, he tweeted in 2018. Later that year he tweeted Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to use the nuclear option and do so, referring to getting rid of the filibuster to secure funds for a border wall between the United States and Mexico.







