WHO assesses Indonesia’s success in vaccination against Covid-19

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Commitment President Joko Widodo accelerating and maximizing the national immunization program with the aim of ending the Covid-19 pandemic received praise from World Health Organization (WHO). “Indonesia is one of the countries with successful immunization programs,” Olivi Silalahi, WHO Indonesia immunization manager said in the KPCPEN and FMB9 productive dialogue held online, citing Among, Tuesday (8/6/2021). Olivi said Indonesia is the second most populous country to have received the Covid-19 vaccination. “For countries that have not been able to produce their own vaccines, Indonesia is one of them advanced in carrying out the Covid-19 vaccination. The challenge is to reach vulnerable groups, ”he said. On the same occasion, the professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Indonesia, Prof. Pratiwi Pudjilestari Sudarmono, said that the obstacles encountered in the field were due to the dissemination of information. According to Pratiwi, these groups of people often experience the side effects of vaccines considered frightening. “For that, we can provide information. How vaccines work, how vaccines are effective in inhibiting infection and also preventing transmission, which ultimately reduces the number of patients,” he said. Besides communication, he continued, the success of the national immunization movement program also depends on the availability and distribution of vaccines in order to reach more people, especially to reach the goal of 1 million vaccinations. per day. “The downside is, of course, the ready-made imports from Astrazeneca, as well as the addition of Sinopharm’s mutual cooperation vaccine program,” said the head of Bio’s Retail and Services division. Farma Mahsum Muhammadi. Currently, Indonesia has received a supply of 11.7 million additional vaccines for the second stage of immunization. According to the Ministry of Health, the government aims this year to secure 340.5 million doses of vaccines from five brands, namely Sinovac (125.5 million), AstraZeneca (59 million), Covax (54 million), Novavax ( 52 million) and Pfizer (50 million. Million). Until the first quarter of 2022, it is expected that there will be 86.3 million additional doses of vaccines from the five manufacturers. Thus, during this period it is hoped that 426.8 million doses of vaccine will be collected to be given to 260 million Indonesians. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

