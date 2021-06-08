Being Muslim was their only fault, says FM Qureshi of murder in Canada





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the National Assembly in Islamabad, June 8, 2021. YouTube

Being a Muslim was the sole fault of the Canadian family, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday as he condemned the murder of the family.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like a bullet-proof vest” fled the scene after Sunday night’s attack and was arrested at a shopping center seven kilometers (four miles) from the London intersection in Ontario, where it happened, the detective said. Superintendent Paul Waight.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated, hate-motivated act. These victims are believed to have been targeted because they were Muslims,” ​​he said in a statement. press conference.

The names of the victims were not disclosed, but they include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl together representing three generations of the same family, according to the Mayor of London Ed Holder.

A nine-year-old boy was also hospitalized following the attack and is recovering.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, speaking to the National Assembly, said that the Canadian police surely had to investigate, but he saw only hatred as the reason for this attack.

“It’s a hate crime.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tweet against Islamophobia was encouraging, and it was the same issue Pakistan raised at the recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit, he said.

Qureshi said he raised Pakistan’s concerns in a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner. He said Pakistan was in contact with Canada and it was a human rights issue.

The Foreign Minister called on Prime Minister Trudeau to play a role similar to that of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after the Christchurch mosque shooting in 2019.

The Canadian prime minister is expected to visit the affected family, he said, adding that he would speak to them about the matter at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

“International human rights organizations should make their voices heard on this issue […] I hope that the international media will also play their due role, “said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Not an isolated incident

FM Qureshi, sharing details of the incident, said it was a heartbreaking incident. “Four Canadians of Pakistani origin were martyred and a nine-year-old child was hospitalized.”

The foreign minister said he had asked for details of the case and made it clear he would not speculate until the autopsy report was available.

“This is not an isolated incident, it is an increasing trend,” he said.

He pointed out that Pakistan has repeatedly made the international community aware of the growing trend of Islamophobia, adding that everyone is aware of the incidents that have taken place in the UK and France in recent days.

“These events pose a threat to divisions in society,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan aspires to unite the Muslim Ummah and form a unified strategy to fight Islamophobia, he said. “I had also told the OIC that we should give a unified answer to this question.”

The foreign minister said Pakistan’s consul general in Canada was the first person to contact the family, who are petrified by the event.

‘Terrorism’

Federal Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, condemning the attack in Canada, said that if states dropped bombs on Muslims it was “self-defense”, and when Muslims fell apart. defended, it was qualified as terrorism.

“What happened in Canada was terrorism and Muslims were targeted,” she said, adding that the country’s authorities admitted the attack was Islamophobic.

‘Inhuman’

Meanwhile, former Home Secretary and PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal said the turn of events in Canada was heartbreaking.

“It was an inhuman act […] we have to educate the world with other Islamic countries, ”said the leader of the PML-N.

Iqbal criticizes government for rail collision

Later, speaking to media outside parliament, Iqbal said the current government was responsible for the decline of the railways because it had not allocated a large enough budget for the sector.

“All over the world old railways are being changed and where the tracks are weak trains are being asked to run at low speed,” he said, accusing the government of the Ghotki train crash. which killed 51 people and injured more than 100.

The former interior minister said the PML-N government had allocated Rs 34 billion to the railways, while the current government had reduced it to just Rs 16 billion.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is misleading the nation because the Orange Line train was not a Center funded project, it was the provincial government project, he said.

“Corruptionistan”

“Pakistan has been turned into corruptionistan,” Iqbal said.

Corruption has become “endemic” since the PTI came to power and the current government has taken out loans equivalent to half of the loans taken out by all previous governments combined, he said.

He alleged that the government “ruined the CPEC” and has a doctorate in “lying”.

“Please stop playing politics about the incident and tell the resigning nation Prime Minister or Minister of Railways?” He asked.

An abundant electricity supply in 2023

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, speaking to the House, said for the first time in the country’s history that Karachi had received an additional 200 MW of electricity.

“At the moment, 500 MW are supplied to Karachi and due to the additional power supplied to the city, the load shedding has decreased,” the minister said.

Azhar said he had met with several lawmakers on the issue of load shedding and that during the meetings it emerged that there were areas where nearly 80% of the population had not paid their bills.

The minister said areas where bills were not paid were experiencing load shedding.

Tackling the opposition, he asked if it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had recruited linemen and meter readers for political reasons.

“Is Imran Khan responsible for the costly deals and corruption of previous governments?” He continued, adding that it was easy to give long speeches, but that it was difficult to do the right thing.

In 2023, there will be a plentiful supply of electricity in the country, he said.

