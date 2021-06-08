PM Modi unveils the YUVA program for young writers, offers an allowance of Rs 50,000; details here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors (YUVA) program, a mentorship program to train young authors. The program aims to train 75 aspiring writers under the age of 30, ready to express themselves and project India, its culture and its literature to the world. A consolidated scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months per author will be paid as part of the mentoring program. Sharing the link to the official program webpage, PM Modi tweeted, Here is an exciting opportunity for young people to harness their writing skills and also contribute to India’s intellectual discourse, Here is an exciting opportunity for young people to harness their writing skills and also contribute to the intellectual discourse of India. Know more… https://t.co/SNfJr7FJ0V pic.twitter.com/rKlGDeU39U Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2021 Through this program, the government aims to bring reading and fatherhood as a privileged profession to the same level as other employment options. It is also expected to give a positive psychological boost to young minds amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children’s mental health. The program selection procedure is as follows: A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India competition at MyGov.

The selection will be made by a committee to be formed by NBT.

The competition will run from June 4 to July 31, 2021.

Applicants will be asked to submit a 5,000 word manuscript to judge its suitability for further development as a suitable book under the mentoring program.

The names of the selected authors will be announced on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2021.

Based on the mentorship, the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors.

The winning entries will be ready for publication by December 15, 2021.

The published books can be launched on January 12, 2022 on the occasion of YUVA DIVAS or National Youth Day. During the three-month Phase I training, the National Book Trust (NBT) will run a two-week online writers program for selected applicants. Young Authors will be trained by two prominent Authors / Mentors from NBT’s Panel of Accomplished Authors and Writers. Upon completion of the online program, authors will be trained for two weeks at various national online / onsite camps organized by NBT. And over the next three months of Phase II training, selected candidates will be able to deepen their knowledge and develop their skills through interactions at various international events such as literary festivals, book fairs, virtual book fairs. , cultural exchange programs, etc. In addition, a book or series of books written by these young authors will be published by NBT and a 10 percent royalty will be paid to the authors. Their published books will also be translated into other Indian languages ​​to ensure the exchange of culture and literature between different states.







