The 45th President Donald J. Trump speaks exclusively with the North State Journal before the speech of NC – The North State Journal.

GREENVILLE Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, spoke exclusively to the North State Journal before his June 5 speech at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention Dinner. Trump gave an overview of many of the topics he would cover later in his speech to the crowd, including the Biden administration’s agenda and its approval by the US Senate in 2022.

President Trump spoke about the various economic plans, touting the success of his 2017 tax reform bills.

We cut taxes at the highest rate in history, including Ronald Reagan. We’ve had by far the biggest tax cuts, the biggest regulatory cuts; and it just inspired people to go out and do what they were doing, Trump said.

In 2019, the national unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, according to data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trump also criticized the monthly employment figures in April and May, which both fell below economists’ expectations.

You look at the figures from yesterday. They weren’t really good numbers at all. They were well below what was expected. We were talking about over a million [new jobs added], and they’re talking about half of that. These were shocking numbers, and this is just the start. You’re going to see huge inflation with what they do and what they give. Nobody wants it, Trump added.

Trump has also linked his economic record to the unprecedented development of COVID-19 vaccines. He said his economic plans helped lay the groundwork when Operation Warp Speed ​​went live.

They did a fantastic job. And we did it in less than nine months. And everyone said, including Dr. Fauci, three years old, four years old, five years old. And we did something else that people don’t talk about. We bought billions of dollars in vaccine before we knew for sure it was working, Trump said.

Kaiser Health News reported that the total amount of vaccine purchases made during the Trump administration was 800 million doses, enough for more than 400 million people. Trump said his administration made a big bet on the vaccine before it was authorized. As of June 7, 63.5% of American adults had received at least one dose of a vaccine out of a total of 170 million.

Trump also praised the military’s efforts to help with the distribution, saying: Our military did a great job of distributing before the other group took over. We rebuilt the military, and we made Space Force, tax cuts, regulatory cuts. But the most important thing was probably the vaccine. That’s why we were talking together at the moment.

Turning to energy, Trump mentioned the colonial pipeline hack and said North Carolina was hit harder than anyone when it happened. At its peak, nearly 70% of gas stations in the state were out of gas, according to data from GasBuddy. Additionally, the average North Carolina gas price is 29 cents higher than this time around in 2019, at $ 2.93, according to AAA. Current prices are also 30 cents more expensive than just a month ago.

He developed this point by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not do this when he was president.

We have not had any hacking. We didn’t have any issues like this. And now they say they are hacking a lot more companies. He was not surrounding Ukraine with an army. Look, I was harder on Russia and probably harder on all of Europe than any other president, Trump said. This is what happens when you are not respected in the world. You look at the leaders; they don’t respect us.

Speaking of the mid-terms of 2022, President Trump announced his approval later that evening of U.S. Representative Ted Budd, but not by name. Trump said it was important to win the Senate, saying I will be announcing very soon who I think should be your next senator. I could even do it in about 30 minutes. So stay tuned.

During the speech, after Trump brought his stepdaughter Lara Trump on stage to announce that she would not be running in 2022, he gave Budd his full and complete approval and said he would be back for campaign with him in the state.

Another topic addressed by the NSJ was the ongoing controversy over Critical Race Theory. In state-level battles, its use is now widely debated, with many other states already banning it. In his speech at the convention, Trump said it was hard to believe the wreckage the Biden administration had created in the world in just four months; but he said it is even more alarming the damage they are doing to the nation, institutions and civic unity at home.

Trump told NSJ that the Critical Race Theory is ridiculous, it divides, it’s really racist and it’s something that will be stopped. I stopped him coldly, but this new group is coming, and I don’t know if Biden really understands it, if he wants to understand it, or maybe he can’t understand it; but it is ridiculous.

He also said that members of his Project 1776, a counter-project to Project 1619 which was also picked up by Budd, are continuing their work. The members met on May 24 at the Hillsdale College campus in Washington, DC and released a statement that read in part: The restoration of American education can only be based on a history of America and its principles that are accurate, honest, unifying, inspiring and ennobling.

Budd spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida about Project 1776.

Trump said he would be active midway through 2022, telling activists in the speech that with everyone’s mind, energy and commitment, 2022 was going to be a banner year for Republicans in North Carolina. North, and that he expected to gain two more to three seats in Congress with the addition of a 14th seat in the state.

In enthusiasm, President Michael Whatley told the crowd: This is the biggest fundraising event in NCGOP history.

