Pakistan will not air limited series in England mainly because India removed Art370





With nearly a month to go for the ODI and T20 series against England in the UK to end, Pakistan’s Department of Information and Broadcasting has claimed the 6-game limited series will not be broadcast in the country. due to a licensing issue with Indian broadcasters. . The first game of the series is scheduled to be played on July 8 in Cardiff. Highlighting the strained relations between India and Pakistan since the repeal of Section 370, Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhary said he would contact the England Cricket Board to find a solution to air the England vs. Pakistan in his country.

According to Geo TV, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting at a press conference in Islamabad after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting said PTV’s request for a contract with Indian broadcasters Star and Asia, which own the rights to broadcast the 5-game ODI series, was rejected by the Pakistani cabinet. Echoing the repeated rhetoric of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Choudhary said: “Normalization of ties with India is conditional on the withdrawal of the August 5 decision.”

Significantly, the Pakistani minister admitted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PTV will suffer “considerable” losses due to the decision not to clear the broadcast deal with Star and Asia.

Pakistani tour in England

Meanwhile, last month the ECB agreed to delay Pakistan’s tour of England to host the second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB announced that Pakistan, which was originally scheduled to arrive in England on June 23, will now land on June 25. There will be no change in match dates with the tour’s first match, an ODI in Cardiff, set to be played on July 8th. With the UAE and Pakistan being on the UK’s Red List, tour members will be quarantined for 10 days after landing in the European country. Although they are allowed to train during this time, the length of time between their release from quarantine and the start of the tour is expected to be grim.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan repeats J & K’s rhetoric

Earlier last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to Jammu and Kashmir’s rhetoric and said his country would resume talks with India if Article 370 was reinstated. In a live question-and-answer session with the audience, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly said the country’s ties with India could not be reestablished without the reinstatement of Section 370, as it would amount to “turn your back” on the Kashmiris.

Imran Khan went back on his rhetorical speech by asserting that his government will not speak to India unless it reverses the measures taken on August 5, 2019, including the repeal of Article 370 and the revocation of the state status. New Delhi has categorically stated repeatedly and in international forums that the repeal of Section 370 remains an internal Indian matter, just as Jammu and Kashmir is also an integral part of the country.

