‘Our President’: Donald Trump attacks Fauci, hints at re-run in 2024 election, World News





In a rare appearance at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention, former US President Donald Trump attacked US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Calling him “not a great doctor but a great promoter,” he ironically accused Fauci of only caring about his own image by promoting himself through videos and television appearances.

He also alleged that the expert was “wrong about almost every issue and he was also wrong about Wuhan and the lab,” Trump said.

Preparation for mid-sessions

Happy with his presentation as “our president” by Republican Party President of North Carolina, Michael Whatley, Trump urged his supporters to continue to trust him and his party to ensure that ‘he can “make America great”.

He called on his supporters to lend their support to the party’s midterm candidates next year. “America’s survival depends on our ability to elect Republicans at all levels, starting with mid-terms next year,” Trump said.

Reiterating the false allegations of electoral fraud in the 2020 US election, he said: “The 2020 presidential election, this election, the 2020 presidential election was by far the most corrupt election in the history of our country. There has never been anything like it. They use Covid and they used the mail-in ballots to steal an election. It was the election of a third world country like we have never seen before. Look what happened. “

‘Witch hunt’

The former reality TV star has also accused his opponents of pursuing him in a “witch hunt”.

“It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s a prosecutor’s fault. They’re looking for a crime. It’s a fishing expedition and the United States Supreme Court shouldn’t have allowed that. this to happen, should not have allowed. And they mention that it cannot be a fishing expedition. This is the ultimate fishing expedition. This has been a five year witch hunt, hoax after hoax . Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, the Mueller hoax. Watch the Mueller scam, “Trump said at the convention.

He also hinted at a possible resumption of the 2024 U.S. election and said he looked forward to that year. He also claimed that his opponents would not give up the “witch hunt” before 2024.

Bitcoin

Trump recently expressed his opinion on bitcoin as well. “Bitcoin, it sounds like a scam. I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing with the dollar… I want the dollar to be the currency of the world. That’s what I’ve always said “, did he declare.

