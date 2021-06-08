PM Modi announces YUVA program for aspiring writers; Here’s how to apply





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the national program “YUVA: Premiers’ Program for Mentoring Young Authors” to encourage young people to harness their writing skills. “Here is an exciting opportunity for young people to harness their writing skills and also contribute to India’s intellectual discourse,” Modi said, sharing the link to the program on Twitter. The program is intended to mentor young authors across India. “This program will ensure the creation of a group of authors under the age of 30 ready to express themselves and project India on any international platform, as well as help project the culture and the Indian literature to the world, ”a press release said. YOUNG AUTHORS SELECTION PROCEDURE A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India competition at MyGov. The selection will be made by a committee to be formed by NBT. The competition will run from June 4 to July 31, 2021. Applicants will be asked to submit a 5,000 word manuscript to judge its suitability for further development as a suitable book under the mentoring program. The names of the selected authors will be announced on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2021. Based on the mentorship, the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors. The winning entries will be ready for publication by December 15, 2021. The published books can be launched on January 12, 2022 on the occasion of YUVA DIVAS or National Youth Day. TRAINING PHASE I (3 MONTHS) The National Book Trust, India will organize a two week online writers’ program for selected applicants. During which young authors will be trained by two prominent authors / mentors from the NBT panel accomplished authors and writers. After the completion of the two-week online writers program, writers will be trained for two weeks at various national online / on-site camps hosted by NBT. PROMOTION PHASE II (3 MONTHS) Young authors will be able to broaden their understanding and hone their skills through interactions at various international events such as literary festivals, book fairs, virtual book fair, cultural exchange programs, etc. At the end of the mentorship, a consolidated scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of 6 months (50,000 x 6 = Rs 3 Lakh) per author will be paid as part of the mentoring program. A book or series of books written by young authors will be published by NBT, India as a result of the mentoring program. A 10% royalty will be payable to authors on successful publications of their books upon completion of the mentoring program. Their published books will be translated into other Indian languages, ensuring the exchange of culture and literature between different states and thus promoting Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, according to the government statement. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

