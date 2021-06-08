The government engaged in electoral reforms: Fawad





ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhary said the electronic voting machine (EVM) demonstration process, as part of the government’s electoral reform program, will be completed within a week.

The minister said this while briefing the media on Tuesday of decisions taken in the federal cabinet which met Prime Minister Imran Khan as president.

The minister said: “Initially, we ordered 500 EVMs for trials in the bar and press club elections. He said that the 36 conditions of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) were met during the first trials of the EVMs. EVMs are manufactured by three companies.

Fawad said the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed a petition in court to deny overseas Pakistanis their right to vote when it is among the government’s top priorities of their giving the fundamental right to vote as the government considers it to be an integral part of the country. He said: We are awaiting the response of the PPP in this regard to finalize the legislative procedure.

He said the cabinet prayed for the martyrs of the Ghotki train crash and the victims of a Pakistani family in Canada. He said the incident in Canada justifies Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reservations about growing trends in Islamophobia in the West. Condemning the incident, the cabinet insisted that Western countries take immediate action to eradicate the root cause of Islamophobia.

He said the Prime Minister had instructed Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi to finalize reforms in transport and logistics. Law Minister Farogh Naseem briefed the cabinet on criminal law reforms.

The cabinet was informed that around 17 million people benefit from the Ehsas program. The data from the Ehsas program is being digitized to make it more transparent.

The firm was told that Utility Stores Corporation had sales of over Rs 100 billion and was emerging from a loss for the first time.

The cabinet approved the Corona relief program for Tajikistan to fight the pandemic.

The cabinet also granted approval to record Pakistan’s national anthem in modern vogue.

To a question, the Minister said: We are ready to negotiate with the opposition but there would be no compromise on negotiating with corrupt elements.

The minister said Mubashir Hassan had been appointed director general of the Associated Press of Pakistan (AAP). He further informed that Tariq Malik has been appointed new President of Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) due to his vast experience.

There have been more than 60 appointments during the government’s tenure and all were made in a transparent manner, the information minister added.

Fawad said the federal cabinet rejected Pakistan Television’s (PTV) request to sign an agreement with Indian companies – Star and Sony – to broadcast the upcoming Pakistan-English cricket series. “The cabinet rejected PTV’s request to sign an agreement with Star and Sony to broadcast the England-Pakistan cricket series,” Fawad said.

“Star and Sony have a monopoly on all South Asian cricket content and all rights belong to Indian companies,” Fawad added. “We cannot sign an agreement with any Indian company and therefore the series will not be shown in Pakistan,” he said. However, we will try to find common ground by approaching the ECB [English Cricket Board], added the minister.

He said the government has already made it clear that relations with India will depend on whether or not its actions of August 5, 2019 are revoked. [regarding Occupied Kashmir’s autonomy].

“Our links [with India] cannot be normalized until these actions are withdrawn, ”he argued.

The cabinet approved the appointment of an independent chairman and board of directors of First Women Bank, Fawad informed.

He further stated that a comprehensive draft for criminal law reforms had been submitted to the Prime Minister.

