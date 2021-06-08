Biden identifies 3,900 separated children at border under Trump





The Biden administration said on Tuesday it had identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border as part of former President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the most detailed accounts of a chapter on American immigration. story that has aroused widespread condemnation.

The Biden Administration’s Family Reunification Task Force tally of 3,913 separated children from July 1, 2017 to the end of Trump’s presidency is well below the more than 5,500 children identified by the American Civil Liberties Union in court records, based on government information.

The task force said it has identified almost all children separated under the zero tolerance policy, but will review 1,723 more cases since July 2017, which would bring the total number of cases reviewed to 5,636, close to the tally of l ‘ACLU. Much of the discrepancy appears to stem from a San Diego federal court ruling that ruled out 1,723 separated children for reasons other than Trump’s zero tolerance policy, such as the risk of endangering children or questions about parentage.

The task force will also attempt to determine whether any children were separated during the first six months of the Trump presidency, starting in January 2017, which was outside the scope of the ACLU trial. This could increase the final number.

Of the 3,913 children, 1,786 were reunited with a parent, mostly during Trump’s tenure, the parents of 1,965 others were contacted, and the fate of 391 has not been established. Many of those contacted have been handed over to other family members.

advised

The report provided data that had not been published before. Almost 60% of children separated under the zero tolerance policy were Guatemalans (2,270), followed by Hondurans (1,150), Salvadorans (281), Mexicans (75), Brazilians (74) and Romanians (23).

The border patrol’s Yuma, Arizona sector recorded the most separations of the agency’s nine sectors on the Mexican border with 1,114. The Rio Grande Valley in Texas, which dominated the attention of the media as the most frequented corridor for illegal crossings, was second with 1,025 separations. The El Paso, Texas area, which was the site of a 2017 trial of the policy that was not publicly disclosed at the time, was third with 982 separated children.

The Biden administration is committed to reuniting parents who are still separated from their children, but the pace has been slow and it is unclear how far that number will go. The first four parents were returned to the United States last month, part of what the task force identified as an initial group of 62 people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos