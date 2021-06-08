Politics
‘Sea Snot’ covers the Sea of Marmara in Turkey, threatening marine life and fishing | The Weather Channel – Articles de The Weather Channel
- The marine mucilage epidemic is considered the largest on record.
- It is made up of compounds released by seaweed in hot, polluted waters.
- The Turkish president promises to find a solution.
The thick layer of slimy mud stretches for miles in all directions in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul, Turkey.
Known colloquially as “sea snot” and scientifically known as marine mucilage, sludge blanket is made up of compounds released by seaweed. It thrives in warm, nutrient-rich water.
Scientists say the outbreak that began this spring, considered the largest on record, has been worsened by climate change and pollution, and they warn that it threatens to suffocate marine life from the sea.
“This mucilage is now covering the surface of the sea like a tent canvas“After a while, this blanket collapses to the bottom and covers the ecosystem (of the seabed),” Muharrem Balci, professor of biology at Istanbul University, told AFP.
(AFTER: Tornadoes claimed no deaths in May in the United States for the first time in seven years)
In addition to coating surfaces, the sludge blocks sunlight and depletes oxygen from the water, Balci said.
Divers said they saw large numbers of fish and other species, such as mussels and oysters, to die of suffocation, according to the BBC. The fishermen said the mucilage fouled the engines and nets of their boats.
Marine researchers also found the slime covering corals 100 feet deep, according to the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet.
“It is a real disaster,” Professor Bayram Ozturk of Turkish Marine Research told the BBC.
Sea glanders were first discovered off the coast of Turkey in 2007, but this recent outbreak in the Sea of Marmara is considered the largest in history, according to the BBC. It has also been observed in the Aegean Sea and threatens the Black Sea, both connected to the Sea of Marmara.
A researcher, who discovered in 2009 that mucilage epidemics had increased almost exponentially over the past 20 years in the Mediterranean Sea, warned that the slime could increase the spread of marine diseases.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who attributes the outbreak to untreated sewage dumped in cities like Istanbul, vowed last weekend to find solutions.
“My fear is that if it spreads to the Black Sea… the problems will be huge. We must take this step without delay,” Erdogan said.
Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum on Sunday announced plans to tackle the outbreak, including designating the Sea of Marmara as a protected area, reducing pollution and improve wastewater treatment, according to Reuters. He also said Turkey plans to reduce nitrogen levels in the sea by 40%.
Hopefully together we will protect our Marmara as part of a disaster management plan, Kurum said. We will take all the necessary measures within three years and carry out the projects that will together save not only the present but also the future.
Erdogan said, “We will save our seas from this mucilage calamity, leading with the Sea of Marmara. We must take this step without delay.
The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on the latest weather news, the environment and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.
picture credit
