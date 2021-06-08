World News | Imran Khan-led government unlikely to apply IMF terms in budget: former Pakistani minister





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): Former finance minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Aisha Ghous Pasha, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program would likely be suspended because the federal government headed by Imran Khan could be unable to implement the main conditions of the sponsored program in its next budget.

Speaking to The News International on Saturday, Pasha, member of the National Assembly (NAM) of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said: “The government wants to get the support of the IMF so that it can obtain loans from other multilateral creditors through a comfort letter. The Fund’s program is heading for suspension if the government does not implement the conditions in the next budget.

She pointed out that while the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) goes ahead with IMF terms, including a 30 percent electricity tariff increase, generating an additional 1,000 billion rupees and guaranteeing autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), then a political revolt could occur in Pakistan.

Comparing development spending in the Punjab during the previous and current administrations, Pasha said that the use of development spending in the Punjab stood at 470 billion in 2017-18, and then decreased to 242 billion rupees in 2017-18. next year in 2018-19 under the PTI regime.

She said there were major flaws in policy making and execution as it seemed children were running the country’s economy, The News International reported.

MP PML-N said the devaluation was carried out in haste and the discount rate had increased it, resulting in a doubling of debt service. She also lambasted that the current government did not allow anyone to work in a calm atmosphere as several finance ministers and finance secretaries had changed, with the sword of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hanging overhead. their heads.

This government, she said, went to the IMF without doing its homework and per capita income had declined under the PTI-led regime. In addition, unemployment had increased as the standard of living deteriorated.

Pakistani opposition parties had previously criticized the federal government’s announcement of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth, estimating it to reach 3.94 percent in fiscal year 2020-2021.

The government had previously estimated GDP growth of 2.1 percent for the outgoing fiscal year. The IMF and World Bank, on the other hand, had predicted GDP growth of around 1.5% for the current fiscal year, The News International reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the syndicated news feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos