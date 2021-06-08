Why Senate Democrats overturned some of Trump’s ‘midnight rules’





Democrats in Congress have used a law sparingly that allows them to immediately reverse the Trump administration’s wave of last-minute “midnight regulations”, including measures that weaken environmental protections, allow discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and complicate the task of shareholders. hold companies accountable.

As Democrats juggled many priorities in recent months, including the impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the adoption of a broad pandemic relief plan, inaction on many of the rules of the Trump’s last minute disappointed some progressive supporters, who had urged the party to scrap the rules. as quickly as possible.

“It’s disappointing because it’s so important,” said Sasha Buchert, senior counsel for Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization focused on LGBTQ issues. The group had pushed Congress to overturn a Trump-era rule allowing social service providers receiving federal funds to discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity, but lawmakers failed to act in time to cancel it immediately.

The Congressional Review Act allows lawmakers to quickly eliminate recently finalized regulations, requiring only simple majorities in the House and Senate. (Such resolutions cannot be filibustered in the Senate.) But that leaves limited time to act: Once a rule is finalized, lawmakers must present a resolution of disapproval within 60 days. the Congress session. In the early months of the Trump administration, Republican-controlled Congress used the law to eliminate 14 Obama-era rules.

During the Biden administration, Senate Democrats passed resolutions to eliminate just three Trump rulers during the same period, and the deadline for Senate action was closed in the last week of May. The resolutions would end the Trump administration’s rollback of methane emissions standards, repeal a rule that gives employers certain benefits when workers file bias claims against them, and prevent lenders from circumventing rate caps. ‘high interest. The resolutions still need House approval and President Joe Biden’s signature to become law, although there is no deadline, and they are expected to go through.

To reverse the scores of other last-minute Trump rules, agencies must now use the often lengthy and laborious rule-making process, unless a court strikes them off the books sooner.

Among Trump’s rules that progressive supporters had urged Congress to overturn was a measure that limited shareholders ‘ability to demand action from companies on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues. Groups like Lambda Legal have also supported overturning a rule requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to review more than 17,000 of its own regulations, otherwise they would automatically expire. But while lawmakers introduced resolutions to remove the two rules, along with a third focused on a Social Security rule, the measures never went to the Senate for votes. Now it can take months or even years to dislodge them, which takes time, staff and agency resources.

“Canceling a rule that is fully solidified could easily take more than half of Biden’s presidency,” said Jeff Hauser, a progressive strategist who has advocated for a more aggressive use of the congressional review act. “I don’t think it’s a priority.”

James Goodwin, senior policy analyst for the Center for Progressive Reform, an advocacy group, agrees.

“Congressional Democrats were definitely reluctant to make aggressive use of the Congressional Review Act,” he said. “There are people like me who scratch their heads and ask, ‘Why haven’t you done more?'”

The office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., declined to comment on the small number of resolutions that were put to the Senate for a vote. In a March letter detailing his support for two of the resolutions that were passed, Schumer described the Congressional Review Act as “an opportunity to repeal some of the most nefarious rules the Trump administration put in place at the end of its mandate”.

One of the biggest constraints, congressional staff said, was a busy agenda from when Democrats took power, as they ousted Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, passed pandemic relief and confirmed Biden’s political appointments. Under the stringent requirements of the Congressional Review Act, lawmakers faced a deadline in early April to bring forward resolutions to unseat rules issued in the final months of the Trump administration. Only the rules finalized from the end of August to January could be removed.

“They had much bigger legislative priorities to deal with early on in Congress,” said Amit Narang, regulatory policy advocate for Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization. “In 2017, the GOP was not close to doing anything of this magnitude in terms of passing major legislation.”

The list of potential targets also narrowed after court rulings early interrupted some of Trump’s most controversial rules, blocking asylum restrictions and abolishing limits on the use of scientific research. by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA decision cited the Trump administration’s failure to follow proper rule-making procedures, an issue that has undermined Trump’s agenda since he began his administration.

Pending court rulings were another factor for Democratic leaders, who consulted with the Biden administration on which rules to target: the Supreme Court is expected to rule this year on whether government-funded groups can discriminate on the basis of religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. . Democrats may have been reluctant to target the related Trump rule before the decision, said Buchert of Lambda Legal.

Democrats have also encountered political obstacles in using the Congressional Review Act. The law has historically been viewed as a tool for Republicans to combat government excesses: it not only provides a fast track for deregulation; it also prohibits agencies from issuing future rules that are “substantially the same”.

The Congressional Review Act “is basically deregulation law,” said Meghan Hammond, a Washington-based lawyer who represents the energy industry and has closely followed the use of the law. The law had only been used once to remove a rule before Trump became president, and never successfully by Democrats, some of whom want to repeal the law altogether.

Some advocates say the party could have used the Congressional Review Act to cement its political priorities for years to come, as the rules of the law would bar future presidents from adopting the same policies. While many of Trump’s last-minute immigration rules had already been suspended in court, for example, passing disapproval resolutions “could have prevented a future administration from acting,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick said, American Immigration Council policy advisor, advocate group. “Congress missed an opportunity.”

But while many Democrats have come to pass the law, the party would need the support of every caucus member in the Senate to pass a resolution reversing the rules, given the 50-50 split along party lines, and the votes. on contentious issues might have entailed additional political risks.

A Trump rule that remained in place removed protections from Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, North America’s largest temperate rainforest, which had drawn strong criticism from environmental groups.

“It would have been a good thing to reverse, as the Trump rule waived 20 years of protection, paving the way for future logging,” said Brett Hartl, director of government affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental advocacy group. .

But there was no guarantee the Democrats had the votes to remove the rule, and bringing a resolution of disapproval to the prosecution could have risked alienating key members, like Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who is often involved in bipartisan negotiations, Hartl mentioned.

With the Senate window for action closed, Hartl and other advocates are hopeful that the Biden administration will act quickly to remove more Trump rules through the normal rulemaking process. The White House, which did not respond to a request for comment, has already started reinstating fair housing rules that Trump undermined and overturning a Trump policy that relaxed clean air rules, among other changes major.

Until then, however, many Trump-era rules remain in place. “A lot of them will be on the books for a year or two or more,” Hartl said.

