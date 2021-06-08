Former Indian Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale on Tiananmen Square Massacre – The Diplomat

Publicity

Reflecting on the brutal 1989 crackdown by the People’s Liberation Army on students and protest activists who had occupied Beijing’s sprawling Tiananmen Square, Chinese writer Ma Jian wrote We were all victims of the massacre, whether or not we survived June 4. Fear and greed crushed morality. More than three decades later, as news of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) crackdown in Xinjiang and Hong Kong becomes more and more mainstream, it’s hard not to view the past as a prologue, this massacre was the harbinger of the CCP’s slow but steady turn towards totalitarianism, now so blatant. Party fear and greed continue to crush morality, with even greater impunity.

But because of this very connection between the CCP’s past and present penchant for the brutal silence of dissenting voices, interest in the events of the spring of 1989 continues unabated, with new accounts of the massacre and the events leading up to it. these last years. . A new book, Tiananmen Square, Making a Protest: A Diplomat Looks Back, by former Indian Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale adds greatly to this collection. An analysis of diplomats shaped by first-hand experience Gokhale was posted to the Indian Embassy in Beijing at the time, and then served as Indian Ambassador to China, the book is, simultaneously, an excellent introduction to a tumultuous period in the history of the CCP as well as a window into how senior Indian officials perceive the party and its beliefs.

In an email interview with Abhijnan Rej, editor-in-chief of The Diplomats Security & Defense, Gokhale discusses the massacre, how it was viewed abroad, and the long shadow it has cast on it. further development of China.

You were stationed in Beijing as an Indian diplomat during the events of 1989 in Tiananmen Square. What is the only memory of this time that is still alive for you?

This event was a watershed moment in Chinese politics. I still vividly remember the situation as if it were yesterday, and I have emphasized it in my new book. The lasting memory is that of the thousands of Chinese students who came to the square day after day to demonstrate peacefully. For a brief moment, there was a spirit of openness and questioning, and I saw a side of the Chinese people that I didn’t get to see again.

What was the thinking in New Delhi on both the short and long term impact of the massacre on China’s domestic trajectory and international relations?

After a 34-year long hiatus, India revived dialogue with China at the highest level after Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis visited in December 1988. In the short term, the New Delhi government feared that the newly established equation is not disturbed by these political developments. Public awareness in India of developments in China was not as high as in the West and, therefore, events in Tiananmen [Square] didn’t spark the kind of interest and introspection like elsewhere. The Tiananmen incident did not disrupt Indo-Chinese relations and, in fact, marked the start of a new modus vivendi that has survived until very recently.

At one point in your book you write that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Chinese leadership inferred that America and the West in general wanted to effect regime change in communist states. Decades later, how prevalent is this sentiment in China?

Ever since US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles spoke of the West’s desire to effect peaceful development in communist countries in the direction of democracy, Chinese leaders have always believed that the West wanted a change of diet. This view was reinforced by the Tiananmen protests, behind which Chinese leaders saw a foreign hand. The collapse of the Soviet Union shocked them, and it became a subject for further reflection and learning. The main takeaway is that the Soviet Union collapsed because it turned its back on its own historical and ideological experiences, and that China should stick to its core belief in Chinese-style socialism under the absolute leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The accuracy of this line is reiterated under Xi Jinping as the CCP enters the second 100 years of its existence.

You also speak of the meeting of May 21, 1989 after the imposition of martial law in Beijing, where Deng Xiaoping and other senior leaders concluded that political reforms would be a no-go zone. How well could the Western powers discern this position at the time?

I am sure that the West soon realized that a factional struggle was underway within the Chinese Communist Party, and that [then CPC general secretary] Zhao Ziyang’s sacking would likely double any kind of political liberalization. So I don’t think the West has any illusions about the advent of democracy any time soon. If there was a misperception on the part of the West, it was in the expectation that China would become more normal and thus lend itself to Western influences, with engagement and economic progress. For this reason, the West tended to give them the benefit of the doubt until it was too late. Over the past decade, it has become clearer that the Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to westernize, and now a political adjustment is underway on both sides.

Looking at the present, to what extent do you assess the increased centralization of power in the hands of Xi Jinping as a contributor to Chinese intransigence, both at home and abroad? Should Xis be uncompromising in his strategy of political survival?

At one level, Xi greatly centralizes authority. His actions appear to be a reversal of Deng Xiaoping’s efforts to institutionalize the distribution of responsibilities and the diffusion of power within senior management. On another level, however, Xi firmly argues, as Deng also did, that the survival of the Communist Party must take precedence over all other factors. Its current efforts to centralize, rectify and re-educate cadres, and promote the history and values ​​of the party, must be seen in this light. I think Xi considers it his historical responsibility, and his destiny, to keep the flag flying for the CCP by passing the red gene of communism down to subsequent generations. What could be seen from the outside as a new phase of centralization, could well be a survival strategy.

What do you think is the biggest gap in contemporary analyzes of China’s medium and long-term trajectory?

We have to get away from the idea that the Chinese think and behave like the West, or even India. They are an old civilization with a longstanding strategic culture and a distinct worldview that is different from others. Further study is needed to isolate and identify impulses and triggers of action. The West has excellent talents and resources while India has the best civilizational understanding, and collaborative analytical efforts could provide a more precise set of benchmarks for determining the long-term trajectory.