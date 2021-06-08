Indonesia to phase out coal-fired power plants while adding more

The Indonesian utility has announced that it will start shutting down coal-fired power plants and phasing them out by 2055, with a capacity of 50 gigawatts.

At the same time, its construction of 21 GW of new coal-fired power plants that will have an operational lifespan until 2065, a contradiction that activists say undermines the coal exit plan.

The mixed message is the latest from a government that still lacks a unified policy on a clean energy transition, and continues to provide generous subsidies and incentives to coal miners and power plant operators.

Energy policy experts say the president must publicly weigh in on the issue, including declaring a deadline for Indonesia to reach net zero carbon emissions.

JAKARTA Indonesia has announced that it will begin to phase out coal-fired power plants for good while continuing to build more than 100 new ones, in the latest mixed post from one of the world’s last remaining coal-friendly countries.

PLN, the state-owned electricity company, which holds a monopoly on the national grid, announced at the end of May its intention to completely abandon coal by 2055.

We plan to retire our coal-fired power plants to achieve carbon neutrality in 2060, PLN deputy CEO Darmawan Prasodjo said at an online event on May 28.

He said the retirement plan is a directive from President Joko Widodo and has been approved by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as well as the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment.

It is a battle we cannot lose, said Darmawan. Humanity’s survival depends on the action we take today.

A day earlier, Luhut Pandjaitan, the Minister for the Coordination of Investments, had declared fossil fuels a global common enemy during a online investment forum. Luhut himself maintains a stake in a coal mining company.

A contradiction

In the first stage of its plan, PLN announces that it will withdraw three coal and gasified coal power plants, with a combined capacity of 1.1 gigawatts, by 2030. In the next stage, from 2030 to 2055, it will remove 49 GW of coal from power stations.

At the same time, the utility and the various independent power producers it works with are still on track to build 117 new coal-fired power plants. In 2020, there were 11.8 GW of coal-fired power plants under construction in the country, according to a Report 2020 by EndCoal. This is part of the total of 21 GW of coal capacity yet to be commissioned, which includes the planned plants for which funding has been secured, according to PLN Darmawan.

These new factories will produce 107 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, according to Andri Prasetiyo, a researcher at Trend Asia, an NGO that focuses on the clean energy transition. And with plants typically operating for 35 to 40 years, its likely Indonesia will still have a large fleet of coal-fired power plants in 2060 or even 2065, despite what PLN says.

Meanwhile, coal-fired power plants must be completely operational by 2050 in order to meet the global goal of net zero emissions to tackle the climate crisis, Andri said.

These new coal-fired power stations will make it even more difficult to compete between renewable energies and coal, according to Tata Mustasya, climate and energy campaign coordinator at Greenpeace Indonesia. Coal represents 60% of Indonesia’s energy mix, compared to less than 1% for solar and wind combined.

Tata called the plan to phase out coal-fired power plants while building new ones a contradiction, as it will effectively eliminate the space for renewables over the next three to four decades.

Taken by surprise

On its own, however, PLN’s announcement has caught the pundits and activists, who have campaigned for years for Indonesia to switch to clean and renewable energy, to no avail.

We’re surprised, Pamela Simamora, research coordinator at the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a Jakarta-based think tank, told Mongabay.

She called the move a radical shift in government energy policy, which has long been characterized by over-reliance on coal and generous subsidies for miners and power plant operators.

It’s true that the last one to two months mark a 180-degree turn. [on energy policy], says Pamela. It is thanks to the international community, which also pushed the government [to phase out coal]. Indonesia might be afraid of being labeled as not ambitious enough and not making a commitment to [tackling] climate change.

Adhityani Putri, executive director of Cerah, a local advocacy group that advocates for a clean energy transition, said the sudden change could come from a growing realization that it makes no economic sense to continue to support a dying industry like coal, which international investors are increasingly avoiding.

The radical change in political discourse is really brought about by the realization that the financing of fossil fuels, especially for coal-fired power plants as well as the financing of coal mining, is drying up quickly, ”said Adhityani, quoted through Bloomberg. All this pressure against coal is starting to be felt among the elites.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the decline of the coal industry, the crisis showing that renewables are cheaper for consumers and safer for investors. Recently, the group of the richest countries in the G7, including the United States and Japan, agreed to stop international financing of coal projects by the end of 2021. And South Korea, one of the largest donors of coal-fired power plants in Indonesia, withdraws of the company too.

Net-zero, not zero

Pamela called the PLN change a breath of fresh air, but said the rhetoric should be backed by meaningful action.

It is not enough for investors. What they need is certainty, because a breath of fresh air doesn’t always last long, she said.

This means legislating on the new clean energy transition policy, given that the government still does not have a unified and definitive position on the issue, with divergent views among officials and agencies, Pamela said.

There are differences in [official] roadmaps and declarations. This creates confusion for us who work in the sector, and for the public: which one should we follow? she said.

A case in point: While Luhut, the minister coordinating investments, called fossil fuels a common enemy, his ministry’s deputy energy deputy, Rida Yasser, tempered calls for a complete phase-out of coal.

He said not all coal-fired power plants would need to be shut down to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Yes, we need to phase out coal, but our goal is net zero [emissions], not zero emissions, he said at the May 28 event alongside PLN Darmawan. As long as net zero is reached, why do we have to throw away our investments [in coal plants] who haven’t seen a return yet?

Rida said closing factories before they recoup their costs would be a waste of money if net emissions were already met.

Pamela said that kind of thinking fails to see that phasing out coal is not just an environmental issue, but an economic issue as well. Indonesia’s continued use of coal could see its other exports to the European Union affected by a border adjustment carbon tax, for example, said Pamela. The diet, that the The EU is still considering, would levy a tax on carbon emissions associated with imported goods.

So our products will be more expensive and less competitive, said Pamela. And renewables will become much cheaper than coal. As a result, our energy subsidy will swell and our production will have the highest cost because energy [in our country] is more expensive. It is therefore not only a question of the environment, but also of the economy. And it is not emphasized enough.

No unified message

There is also no consensus from the government on the timeframe for Indonesia to achieve carbon neutrality. While Indonesia’s environment ministry says 2070 is the most realistic scenario for net zero emissions, the country’s development planning ministry, Bappenas, said that if Indonesia could meet the target earlier, by 2045 or 2050, the country would reap economic benefits from higher productivity and lower externalities.

Luhut also mentionned Indonesia should aim for a shorter deadline, perhaps 2050.

At the heart of this lack of a unified government message is the fact that President Joko Widodo has not spoken publicly on the issue, according to Pamela. At an online world leaders summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in April, Widodo notably did not give a date for Indonesia’s net zero goals, even though his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, known for its rhetoric and anti-environmental actions, took advantage of the event to declare that Brazil is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

It’s what’s important for the president to make a public statement on the deadline and timetable, Pamela said. So when there is a clear voice from the highest office, the policies at the lower levels can be synchronized.

She said the transition from coal and other fossil fuels is inevitable.

The world is moving towards a low carbon economy, she said. So whether we like it or not, we have to accept it. Changes will certainly come.

Banner image: Worker holding a piece of coal in front of a coal-fired power station in the Netherlands. Image by Adrem68 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

