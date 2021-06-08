No, Donald Trump did not support any Republican in the NJ





As big a supporter as he is of the former president, Republican gubernatorial candidate Hirsh Singh did not win Donald Trump’s support for Tuesday’s primary.

A post dated June 4 on Trump’s “Save America” ​​stationery appeared on social media with a post purportedly from former president calling Jack Ciattarelli RINO.

“Jack said I’m an embarrassment to America. He’ll be the one embarrassed on Tuesday,” the post read.

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller on Monday called the message “bogus” and said the former president did not support anyone in the New Jersey Republican primary. About 12 minutes later, Singh said on Twitter that the ad was a “distraction intended to harm our campaign.”

[New Jersey 101.5 will have NJ gubernatorial primary election results tonight.]

“As I said on NJ radio this morning, this press release is a photoshopped image broadcast by activists from opposing campaigns on Facebook,” Singh said.

Singh had called New Jersey’s Bill Spadea 101.5 and claimed the ad was the work of main Republican opponent Phil Rizzo.

“This guy is tarnishing my name,” Singh said.

Singh is a strong supporter of Trump. His campaign signs include a seal that says “100% pro Trump candidate.” During the only debate for governor of the primary, Singh said he was inspired by Trump to enter politics while Ciattarelli was sometimes critical of him.

“Donald Trump was the greatest president of my life and probably for the lives of many people, all of those who are alive today,” said Singh, who compared Ciattarelli to Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, saying they should be thrown out for stabbing Trump in the back.

Ciattarelli said Trump remains the flag bearer for the Republican Party, noting that this was still the case for former presidents and governors, including Chris Christie in New Jersey, until a new party candidate won this post.

Ciattarelli says he did not support Trump for president in 2015 because he supported Christie, believing it would be good for the governor of New Jersey to become president. But in statements at the time, Ciattarelli was unequivocal in his denunciation of Trump, calling him a “charlatan” and embarrassment.

In early May, Rizzo posted a photo of himself with Trump during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago golf club. Singh posted a video on his Twitter account that ends with Rizzo saying, “I voted third in 2016”. The context of the video or its source is unclear in the tweet.

“Wednesday evening, in Mar-a-Lago, I remembered what happens when the people mobilize behind a candidate who comes up against a corrupt establishment. New Jersey 2021 may be a redesign of 2016 if … WE THE PEOPLE! “Rizzo said on social media after the event. He did not say if he had spoken to Trump about a possible approval. .

Rizzo held a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck on March 25. Spadea was the master of ceremonies for the event.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article should have stated that Singh’s lawn signs include a pro-Trump seal.

Phil Rizzo with Former President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Golf Club (Phil Rizzo via Facebook)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at [email protected] or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

