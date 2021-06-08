What Pakistan’s relations with China tell us about the Belt and Road Initiative





A recent study by the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Pakistan suggests that Beijing has less control over its massive development projects as initially thought and often has to modify its plans to accommodate those responsible. Pakistani.

Since its launch six years ago, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become the centerpiece of the BRI, which aims to build infrastructure, expand trade ties and deepen ties between Eurasia and Europe. ‘Africa.

Over the years, CPEC has grown in size and scope, with Beijing already investing $ 25 billion and some estimates indicate that the aggregate of energy and development projects could reach $ 62 billion when completed.

The large-scale project has come to represent Beijing’s broader geopolitical ambitions, with CPEC forming the backbone of China’s presence in Pakistan and symbolizing the all-weather friendship between the two countries.

Banners along a highway in Islamabad ahead of Xi Jinping’s first visit to Pakistan in 2015.

But a study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace delves deeper into the internal workings of CPEC’s conduct on the ground, examining the negotiations between Beijing and Islamabad and how China has tailored its plans to Pakistan’s internal situation.

One often gets the impression that the BRI is happening with China parachuting its projects and plans into recipient countries that have very little say in how things are done on the ground, Filippo Boni, one of the authors of the report and lecturer at the Open University in Great Britain, says RFE / RL. While what we have observed in Pakistan is that it is much more complicated and the agenda and priorities of recipient countries have a huge influence on how things work.

Beijing’s growing footprint in Pakistan through the CPEC has made it one of the most visible case studies of China’s growing presence abroad and has led to accusations from critics that the Bundling of projects is a tool for Chinese expansion and a means of imposing its will on Islamabad.

But research by Boni and co-author Katharine Adeneys on CPEC shows how Chinese actors have adapted the project to the evolving needs and desires of Pakistani political leaders and how Islamabad has shaped the types of projects pursued over the years.

China cannot navigate its way through the local context as easily as some might suggest, Boni said. It is about negotiations and mutual interests. China’s power has its limits, and it must adapt.

Shaping the CPEC

The plans for CPEC were first discussed in 2013. It was officially launched two years later and has grown into a bundle of energy, infrastructure and industrial projects in Pakistan.

According to Adeney and Boni, partisan politics in Pakistan played a key role in the formation of the CPEC, both in terms of the course and the types of projects pursued.

In particular, they highlight how former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif prioritized the orientation of the CPEC to Sindh and Punjab provinces in order to improve his party’s prospects during the elections by providing investment to the politically important regions.

Likewise, Sharif pushed early CPEC investments to energy projects in the hope that ending power shortages in the country could improve his bid for re-election in 2018.

A Pakistani navy soldier stands guard as a loaded Chinese ship prepares to leave Gwadar port. (archive photo)

Pakistani politics continued to play a role in the formation of the CPEC under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who succeeded Sharif in 2018.

While the Khans government expressed its initial suspicions of the BRI and continues to worry about the long-term implications of over-reliance on China, the CPEC has since been seen as a coup. an essential boost to revive the Pakistani economy at a time when Islamabad is struggling to attract international investors.

The Khans government also exploited the CPEC to consolidate its own political base, choosing to establish a special economic zone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as Beijing preferred different locations and feasibility studies showing that other areas would perform better. .

Each government has used the CPEC in different ways for its own purposes, Boni said. But both saw it as a way of presenting and keeping the promises of development to the people.

Perhaps the CPEC project that has received the most attention is the port of Gwadar in southern Pakistan. The port has received a lot of international attention due to its strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz – the world’s most vital route for transporting oil – and allowing China to access the Indian Ocean.

But as Adeney and Boni point out, the port of Gwadar has been a priority for Pakistani governments for nearly two decades and predates the launch of the BRI.

It is not only about the strategic interests and geopolitical priorities of China, but also of the Pakistans, Boni said.

Rhetoric versus reality

Although CPEC is a priority for both Beijing and Islamabad, the project continues to face many obstacles as it moves forward.

Many projects have fallen behind schedule or have so far not delivered the results promised. This has led the Pakistani military to take greater control with the creation in 2019 of the CPEC Authority – a government body authorized to oversee BRI projects in Pakistan – and Islamabad is seeking to cede more authority to the military. to implement CPEC.

But that, too, sparked a backlash.

In August 2020, a report that Asim Saleem Bajwa, the retired general who heads the CPEC Authority and also serves as Khan’s special assistant, sparked controversy after claiming he had used his influential position to help his family to amass enormous wealth.

Separatist and extremist groups in the country have also launched plans to attack the CPEC and Chinese interests in Pakistan.

Smoke rises from inside the Serena Hotel after a bomb exploded in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, on April 21. A Chinese delegation was staying at the hotel but was not present at the time of the explosion.

Baloch insurgents claiming to be aided by Sindhi separatists attacked the Pakistani stock exchange in June, and in 2018 three armed men attempted to enter the Chinese consulate in Karachi before being killed in a shootout. The attack was later claimed by the Baluchistan Liberation Army, a separatist group.

Despite these growing obstacles, Boni says Beijing and Islamabad have invested too much money and political capital to shy away from CPEC.

[CPEC] has a lot of problems, but it’s still moving forward, Boni said. China has invested money and credibility in Pakistan and progress on [CPEC] sends an important message about the general state of the BRI.

