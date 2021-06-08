Trump impeachment attorneys representing those indicted in the January 6 riot on the U.S. CapitolExBulletin





Lawyer Bruce Castor represented former President Donald Trump in his Senate trial after the House of Representatives impeached Trump for “incitement to insurgency.” Castor is now defending two people facing misdemeanor charges related to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. AP .

Lawyers Michael van der Veen and Bruce Castor have defended former President Donald Trump during his Senate impeachment trial for allegedly inciting the U.S. Capitol uprising on January 6.

Even though van der Veen, Castor, and Trump’s defense team called the impeachment “political theater” and ultimately secured Trump’s acquittal, they condemned the rioters for causing “havoc, chaos and destruction. unprecedented death “on the Capitol. They argued in a legal brief that the actions of the rioters deserved “a solid and prompt investigation and prosecution.”

Now van der Veen and Castor find themselves on the other side of those lawsuits, defending at least three people indicted in connection with the Capitol violation.

Prosecutors allege van der Veen’s client, Marine Corps veteran Jason Dolan from Florida, is affiliated with the extremist militia Oath Keepers, and that he helped plan and ultimately participated in the storming of the Capitol. .

Castor represents two defendants facing much less serious charges.

Kristina Malimon, 28, and her mother Yevgeniya Malimon, 54, were arrested on the evening of January 6 outside the Capitol. According to court documents, the two men did not follow repeated orders from the police to disperse in violation of a curfew. Authorities in Washington, DC have charged the two women with illegal entry into public property, a misdemeanor. Neither has been accused of committing violence or violating the Capitol building. They both pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Washington, DC.

Van der Veen and Castor did not respond to NPR phone and email messages requesting an interview. It is not known how they came to represent these defendants and whether their experience in the impeachment trial could inform their legal arguments.

Castor’s first defense of Trump has been widely criticized by Republicans, Democrats, legal watchers, and late-night comics as “rambling,” “random,” “curvy,” and by at least one Senate Republican like “Not one of the best I’ve seen. As NPR reported, Trump himself had been unhappy with Castor’s performance from the start.

Initially, other lawyers had represented the Malimon.

But court documents show that in recent months the Malimons have replaced those lawyers with Castor.

Todd S. Baldwin, who originally represented Yevgeniya Malimon, confirmed his former client had sought “outside advice,” but declined to comment. Michelle Stephens, who previously represented Kristina Malimon, did not respond to a phone message from NPR.

Kristina Malimon is linked to Republican politics, which may provide clues as to how she withheld Castor’s legal aid. Malimon served as vice president of the Young Republicans of Oregon, Republican Party delegate for Multnomah County, and ambassador for Turning Point USA, an organization for pro-Trump conservative youth.

In August 2020, Malimon helped organize a pro-Trump boat parade on the Willamette River in Oregon. A boat, which was not part of the parade, sank when the parade sent wakes crashing into its sides.

On her Instagram account, she posted videos of the pro-Trump rally outside the Capitol on Jan.6 and previously posted a selfie with longtime Trump adviser and convicted felon Roger Stone, according to the Associated Press. (Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020.) This Instagram account now appears to have been disabled.

Meanwhile, the militia to which Jason Dolan is believed to belong, the Oath Keepers, ensured Stone’s safety during several events. The New York Times first reported on the connection between the Oath Keepers and Stone, and Stone denied any knowledge or involvement in the Capitol Riot.

Van der Veen founded the law firm where Castor works, and the firm focuses on both personal injury and criminal defense cases.

Prior to representing the Malimons and, prior to that, Trump, Castor was a district attorney for Montgomery County, Penn. During his tenure, Castor refused to bring criminal charges against actor and comedian Bill Cosby, after Andrea Constand accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her.

Castor’s decision was heavily criticized, especially after other women accused Cosby of a pattern of sexual misconduct that spanned decades. Another prosecutor eventually laid charges against Cosby regarding the assault on Constand, and in 2018 a jury found Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against her.

Later, Castor became involved in Trump’s second impeachment trial through his cousin, Stephen Castor, a Republican lawyer who previously helped defend Trump in his first impeachment. Bruce Castor then enlisted van der Veen as part of the legal effort.

The pair told Philadelphia’s WPHT radio station that they did not regret their defense of Trump and told how they were pampered by staff at the Trump International Hotel during the trial.

“They ironed my underwear,” van der Veen said. “Every morning I would wake up with ironed underwear!”

Castor said Trump “didn’t like the way I looked on TV,” so the former president had Brioni costumes made for Castor “overnight” to make him more telegenic.

“They treated us like royalty,” added van der Veen.

Based on their experience on the case, van der Veen told the Philadelphia Business Journal that his company would seek more high profile cases. “I think you’ll see us hopefully tackling other hot issues,” he said.

