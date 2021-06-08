Dozens of students helped by Jokowi’s Quran teacher test positive for Covid-19





Solo, CNN Indonesia – A total of 39 students from Al-Quraniyy Az-Zayadiyy Islamic Boarding School in Bumi Village, Laweyan District, Solo, Central java, confirmed positive for the corona virus (Covid-19). Therefore, the government of the city of Solo (Pemkot) has now established a boarding school under the leadership of KH Abdul Karim Al-Hafidz or commonly known as Gus Karim. News of the positive exposure to Covid-19 at the Islamic boarding school was also confirmed by the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Jokowi’s eldest son said access to and from the temporary cabin was closed to avoid the possibility of spreading Covid-19 cases from the area. “We are locking it down so we don’t go anywhere,” Gibran said upon confirmation Tuesday (8/6). So far, he said, up to 39 students confirmed positive for Covid-19 have been quarantined at the Haji Donohudan dormitory in Boyolali. “Yesterday, we sent him to Haji Donohudan dormitory by transport service bus,” he said. Al-Quraniyy Az-Zayadiyy Islamic Boarding School is one of the tahfidz cottages built by Gus Karim, known as the Quran teacher of President Joko Widodo and his family. Despite being linked to President Jokowi’s family, Gibran admitted that he did not make a special report to his father regarding the exhibition case. “I can already manipulate alone, ”he said. Meanwhile, Solo City Covid-19 (Satgas) task force chief executive Ahyani said the Covid-19 case at Al-Quraniyy Az-Zayadiyy Islamic boarding school would have started after the school’s vacation. ‘Eid. The students had time to return to their respective hometowns before the homecoming ban took effect. “They are from different regions. Some are also from Kudus. When they come back from Lebaran, they interact directly with each other. But this is only an estimate,” he said. Since the first case was identified a few days ago, the working group has carried out swab tests on 68 students and teachers. As a result, 39 people tested positive for Covid-19. According to him, so far the residents of the chalet have not interacted with strangers, so contact tracing is carried out only in the environment of the chalet. “We have disinfected the environment of the chalet. For negative students, we first ask for isolation in the chalet,” he said. (syd / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos