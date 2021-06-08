Politics
US Senate to Pass Huge Innovation Bill to Counter China
Washington (AFP)
The US Senate was set to pass a massive industrial policy bill on Tuesday aimed at countering the growing economic threat from rival China, overcoming partisan divisions to inject more than $ 170 billion into research and development.
The measure, a key provision of which addresses a semiconductor shortage that has slowed auto production this year, is seen as crucial to U.S. efforts to avoid being foiled by Beijing as opponents clash in the race for technological innovation.
With both US political parties increasingly worried about competition from Asia’s biggest power, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence in a strong bipartisan vote to pass the law on innovation and competition.
“The bill will be seen as one of the most important things this chamber has done in a very long time, a declaration of faith in America’s ability to seize the opportunities of the 21st century,” Schumer told the Senate. .
“Whoever wins the race for the technologies of the future will be the world’s economic leader, with far-reaching consequences for foreign policy and national security as well.”
The bill is expected to go back to the House of Representatives, where it originated, for a final vote since it has been in the Senate, but it is expected to win final adoption and be promulgated by President Joe Biden.
The proposal aims to address a number of technological areas in which the United States has fallen behind its Chinese competitors, notably in semiconductor production.
The bill allocates $ 52 billion in funding for a previously approved plan to increase domestic manufacturing of the components.
It also authorizes $ 120 billion over five years for the activities of the National Science Foundation to advance priorities, including research and development in key areas like artificial intelligence and quantum science.
“Whoever exploits technologies such as AI and quantum computing – and innovations still unseen – will shape the world in his image,” said Schumer, before criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“Do we want this image to be a democratic image, little D? Or do we want it to be an authoritarian image, as President Xi would like to impose on the world?” Schumer asked.
– Bidding for American “leadership” –
A summary of Senate legislation notes how the Chinese Communist Party “is aggressively investing more than $ 150 billion” in semiconductor manufacturing in order to control advanced technology.
Last month, as debate on the bill began, Schumer warned that authoritarian governments felt that “bickering democracies” like the United States could not respond at the present moment and invest in national priorities like a centralized top-down government can.
“Either we can cede the mantle of world leadership to our adversaries, or we can pave the way for another generation of American leaders. That is the purpose of this bill,” he said Tuesday.
While top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell stressed that the measure remains “incomplete,” it looked set to pass by a fair margin, underlining how the country competes with its growing geopolitical rival, China. , is one of the few issues that can cause Republicans and Democrats to argue. together.
The measure was approved on Tuesday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who applauded his investments in technology, innovation and research.
“All of these pieces together are how we approach China from a position of strength,” Blinken said during a Senate hearing.
