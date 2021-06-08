Top Turkish prosecutor files case to shut down pro-Kurdish party

ISTANBUL A senior Turkish prosecutor filed a new indictment with the Constitutional Court on Monday evening calling for the shutdown of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Turkey’s third largest party, on terrorism-related charges.

The original indictment was dismissed in March for procedural omissions. The Chief Prosecutor of the Court of Cassation of Turkey, Bekir Sahin, has again submitted an expanded petition demanding that nearly 500 HDP members be banned from holding political office for a period of up to five years for allegedly maintaining links with Kurdish militias.

The new 850-page indictment, which was filed on the sixth anniversary of the HDP’s entry into parliament following the June 7, 2015 elections in Turkey, also called on judges to consider reducing the financial assistance to the HDP from the treasury of nations amounting to approximately $ 7.7 million for 2021.

Sahin said in a written statement that the HDP committed crimes against state independence, state corporation says Anadolu News Agency, and a rapporteur was responsible for examining the case shortly after the indictment was filed. HDP officials have denied links to terrorist groups.

The move comes amid increasing government pressure on the HDP, the reincarnation of a long line of pro-Kurdish parties shut down in Turkey on the grounds that they posed a threat to national security.

In recent months, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman Devlet Bahceli, a key partner in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ ruling government coalition, has called for the party to be banned, doubling down on his decision on Tuesday, saying that the HDP must be erased from Turkish politics.

Speaking to MHP members on Tuesday, Bahceli said the Constitutional Court did not have the possibility to reject the indictment a second time.

“This bloody, dark page must be closed, never opened,” Bahceli said.

The calls for the closure come after a large majority of HDP officials elected in the 2019 municipal elections werereplaced by directors appointed by the State. Thousands of HDP members have also been tried on terrorism-related charges, and former party co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag have been jailed since 2016.

Most recently, HDP lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was stripped of his parliamentary seat in March and sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for a social media post he shared in 2016. Gergerlioglus’ son, Salih, has said the lawmaker was in solitary confinement in Ankaras Sincan. prison since his arrest in early April and has filed a request for release with the Constitutional Court.

Salih said the Constitutional Court had issued a “rights violation” ruling on the conviction of Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Enis Berberoglu, who saw the deputy returned to parliament in February, and he hoped that a similar verdict would be rendered for his father.

We hope that the Constitutional Court will put an end to this illegality as soon as possible, Salih told Al-Monitor.

The HDP received around 5.6 million votes in the last elections in Turkey in 2018, representing around 11.70% of the electorate. Following the filing of the indictment to close the party, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, condemned the decision in a tweet Tuesday, saying that this is a serious political error and an irreversible blow to pluralism and democratic principles.

CHP chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu also criticized the petition, saying his party disapproved of any action to shut down political parties or prevent parties from participating in elections.

If you see political parties as enemies and ask the Supreme Court of Appeal to shut them down, there is no democracy there, Kilicdaroglu said on Tuesday.

The next elections in Turkey are currently scheduled for 2023, and some observers see the attempts to shut down the HDP as a way to weaken or divide opposition parties ahead of the vote. At the same time, the ruling countries, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and MHP allies are also considering new constitution projects this could change the rules governing political parties and prevent certain mechanisms of cooperation in the opposition bloc, such as the transfer of deputies.

Details on the articles of the new constitution remain unclear, although Erdogan has criticized the nation’s old parliamentary system in a televised interview June 1, saying that Turkey cannot find peace in the multi-party system.

Hisyar Ozsoy, HDP co-spokesperson for foreign affairs and member of parliament for Diyarbakir, said the revival of efforts to ban his party was an attempt by the government to distract from the country’s economic turmoil and numerous allegations brought against senior Ankara officials by fugitive gangster Sedat Peker via a YouTube video stream.

Lawmakers of the AKP-MHP ruling coalition voted against a parliamentary motion submitted by the HDP last month to investigate the corruption allegations shared by Beijing. Since then, the HDP has launched a campaign calling on state officials to take a closer look at the requests.

In the meantime, Ozsoy said the HDP is preparing alternative options for its members and voters if the indictment goes to trial.

In the short term, this is going to be difficult and it may be an advantage for the government to make the HDP dysfunctional right before the elections, Ozsoy told Al-Monitor. But the HDP is not just a few buildings and a headquarters; it is the people and the history of struggle and resistance that we represent. They can’t close this story and these people.