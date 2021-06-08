Politics
For Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh, a test on Indian defense
The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) gave the long-awaited green signal on June 4 for the acquisition of six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy (IN) as part of Project 75 I. Over 60% of the IN’s conventional boats (as submarines are called) are over 30 years old and there is a steady decline in the total number of fully operational submarines. Therefore, this approval is welcome even though the commissioning of the first fully operational submarine is a decade away.
The long and complex process of acquiring a major platform for the Indian military will begin with the issuance of a tender and potential Indian suppliers of the new boat will bid for what is deemed to be a Order of 43,000 crore (US $ 5.9 billion). In the process, they should form a partnership with one of the five shortlisted foreign manufacturers.
Read also | In the digital age, the rise of techno-feudalism
This approval has the potential to give a much needed boost to the construction of warships in India and, if managed successfully, will embody Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ goal of making India a credible interlocutor in the maritime field which is now a key area of The quads are concentrating.
However, there are a few caveats related to the experience of building Indian submarines in general, and some features of the 75 I in particular, that are worth noting. The submarine project is one of four that have been placed in the Strategic Partnership (SP) basket of the Department of Defense (DAP) 2020 Defense Acquisition Policy, the other three important elements being the fighter planes, helicopters and armored vehicles. India has a modest indigenous design capability in these sectors and anything made in India is either assembled or manufactured under license.
Reaching a final DAP has been a long and complicated process for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which has prioritized the indigenization of the military inventory since 2014. The finalization of a detailed plan, without talk of significant indigenization, has remained elusive for Modi 1.0. Prime Minister Modi was handicapped in his first term by not being able to have the same minister for a full five-year term as Raksha Mantri (RM). This was corrected by the appointment of the current incumbent, the much-loved Rajnath Singh.
The success of the P 75 I project, or its absence, will have an impact on the other three major projects of SP and India decides to acquire atmanirbharta, or autonomy, in this area. It is therefore necessary to give high priority to the development of this project in the years to come.
India has had a turbulent past with submarine construction projects. Towards the end of the Cold War, India acquired four submarines from then West Germany, with a provision to build a line in India at Mazagon Docks, Mumbai and gradually acquire construction capacity. native submarines. Unfortunately, a financial transgression was reported in this deal, as also in the acquisition of Bofors artillery guns in the late 1980s and slander was leveled against then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The HDW submarine building was peremptorily scuttled.
While the HDW-Bofors scandal rocked Indian politics, the long-term negative impact on India’s military procurement policies has been disastrous. Acquisition decisions have become more complex, the procedure has become labyrinthine. And those responsible for enabling the end result became hesitant and more concerned about filing the ITRs at a later date.
Cutting through the accumulated bureaucratic bramble is a daunting task, but this glove must be lifted. The trajectory of the P 75 I could be the indicator of India’s ability to acquire a credible index of indigenous capability in manufacturing major military platforms with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
India has invested heavily in public sector defense units (DPSUs), but they have not been able to meet military needs and hence dependence on imports persists. The challenge for Rajnath Singh will be to provide the political leadership to synergize the innate strengths of the three entities, the DPSU, the private Indian entity and the foreign supplier to make the SP model for submarines a success.
It would be an enviable legacy for Modi 2.0.
Commodore (retired) C Uday Bhaskar is Director, Society for Policy Studies
Opinions expressed are personal
Please log in to continue reading
- Access exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
- Read, share and save articles of lasting value
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]