For Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh, a test on Indian defense

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) gave the long-awaited green signal on June 4 for the acquisition of six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy (IN) as part of Project 75 I. Over 60% of the IN’s conventional boats (as submarines are called) are over 30 years old and there is a steady decline in the total number of fully operational submarines. Therefore, this approval is welcome even though the commissioning of the first fully operational submarine is a decade away.

The long and complex process of acquiring a major platform for the Indian military will begin with the issuance of a tender and potential Indian suppliers of the new boat will bid for what is deemed to be a Order of 43,000 crore (US $ 5.9 billion). In the process, they should form a partnership with one of the five shortlisted foreign manufacturers.

This approval has the potential to give a much needed boost to the construction of warships in India and, if managed successfully, will embody Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ goal of making India a credible interlocutor in the maritime field which is now a key area of ​​The quads are concentrating.

However, there are a few caveats related to the experience of building Indian submarines in general, and some features of the 75 I in particular, that are worth noting. The submarine project is one of four that have been placed in the Strategic Partnership (SP) basket of the Department of Defense (DAP) 2020 Defense Acquisition Policy, the other three important elements being the fighter planes, helicopters and armored vehicles. India has a modest indigenous design capability in these sectors and anything made in India is either assembled or manufactured under license.

Reaching a final DAP has been a long and complicated process for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which has prioritized the indigenization of the military inventory since 2014. The finalization of a detailed plan, without talk of significant indigenization, has remained elusive for Modi 1.0. Prime Minister Modi was handicapped in his first term by not being able to have the same minister for a full five-year term as Raksha Mantri (RM). This was corrected by the appointment of the current incumbent, the much-loved Rajnath Singh.

The success of the P 75 I project, or its absence, will have an impact on the other three major projects of SP and India decides to acquire atmanirbharta, or autonomy, in this area. It is therefore necessary to give high priority to the development of this project in the years to come.

India has had a turbulent past with submarine construction projects. Towards the end of the Cold War, India acquired four submarines from then West Germany, with a provision to build a line in India at Mazagon Docks, Mumbai and gradually acquire construction capacity. native submarines. Unfortunately, a financial transgression was reported in this deal, as also in the acquisition of Bofors artillery guns in the late 1980s and slander was leveled against then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The HDW submarine building was peremptorily scuttled.

While the HDW-Bofors scandal rocked Indian politics, the long-term negative impact on India’s military procurement policies has been disastrous. Acquisition decisions have become more complex, the procedure has become labyrinthine. And those responsible for enabling the end result became hesitant and more concerned about filing the ITRs at a later date.

Cutting through the accumulated bureaucratic bramble is a daunting task, but this glove must be lifted. The trajectory of the P 75 I could be the indicator of India’s ability to acquire a credible index of indigenous capability in manufacturing major military platforms with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

India has invested heavily in public sector defense units (DPSUs), but they have not been able to meet military needs and hence dependence on imports persists. The challenge for Rajnath Singh will be to provide the political leadership to synergize the innate strengths of the three entities, the DPSU, the private Indian entity and the foreign supplier to make the SP model for submarines a success.

It would be an enviable legacy for Modi 2.0.

Commodore (retired) C Uday Bhaskar is Director, Society for Policy Studies

Opinions expressed are personal