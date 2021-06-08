In the face of isolation, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan come to terms





Recent high-level visits by Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia show promising signs of the resumption of bilateral relations between the two countries, which regularly face disagreements. hiccups since 2015. While the relationship had never faced a serious threat of survival, various disagreements over the past few years have created an uncomfortable environment between Islamabad and Riyadh.

The Saudi-Pakistani relationship has shown resilience in dealing with the challenges emerging from the shifting geopolitical sands in South Asia and the Middle East. Their relationship, however, was transformed in the process, forcing senior leaders on both sides to re-evaluate each other’s expectations, demands, and red lines in order to maintain the same level of relationship that existed before 2015. Basically, five factors explain the Saudi-Pakistani rapprochement.

First, Islamabad and Riyadh face isolation and need each other more than ever. Since coming to power, the Biden administration has given shivers down the spine of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Imran Khan have yet to receive the usual calls from US President Joe Biden since taking office. Biden, however, called King Salman to show that his office is interested in communicating with the head of state. Western countries led by the United States have stopped helping Riyadh in its war in Yemen, including some countries imposing arms embargoes on the kingdom. At the same time, Pakistan’s importance is diminishing in important Western capitals as the United States and NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan. In addition, Islamabad has also been troubled by the Financial Action Task Force placing Pakistan on the gray list for terrorist financing.

To get rid of Western rebuffs, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has repaired its barriers with major Muslim powers, such as Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey and Iran. Riyadh needs Islamabad, the only nuclear Muslim power, to ensure that the latter does not drift towards Turkey and to maintain its prestige as the undisputed leader of the Muslim world. Pakistan has historically supported the leadership of the Ummah kingdom. Meanwhile, Pakistan needs Saudi largesse for socio-economic reasons in order to avoid harsh conditionalities from the International Monetary Fund.

Second, the Saudi-Pakistani tensions were the manifestation of divergent strategic priorities, where despite their estrangement, the two countries still wanted to conduct their relations as usual. This continued until they realized the vicissitudes of a changing operating environment and began to tackle the irritants. Despite the above pressure, the ties never reached a breaking point due to a high level of interdependence between the two countries. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are both crucial Sunni Muslim countries and beyond a certain point they cannot afford to alienate each other. While Pakistan is economically dependent on Saudi Arabia, the kingdom is home to more than two million Pakistani workers and enjoys advanced security cooperation with Pakistan.

Third, in the context of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Saudis want a bigger role in post-American Afghanistan and for that they need Pakistan’s help. In recent years, and since Pakistan closed much of its border with Afghanistan, Iran has become an important player and the former’s primary trading partner. For the Saudis, this is an alarming development.

For several years, Saudi Arabia has been a marginal player in Afghanistan. Doha remained the hub of diplomatic activities that culminated in the signing of the US-Taliban agreement in February 2020 and intra-Afghan negotiations. More recently, the Biden administration proposed Turkey as a new facilitator for intra-Afghan peace talks.

This contrasts Riyadh’s roles in the 1980s and 1990s, alongside Islamabad and Washington, as a major player in the war in Afghanistan and as a facilitator of important deals, such as the United Nations accord. Mecca. Riyadh’s marginal role in Afghanistan is due to its concern for the war in Yemen and its close ties to Islamabad.

The fourth factor which has allowed the reestablishment of Saudi-Pakistani ties is the success of the former in suppressing its Indo-Pakistani relations and, alongside the Emiratis, in establishing itself as a mediator between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

Islamabad has so far approached its ties with Riyadh in a transformed geopolitical environment with a historic hangover of business as usual. When India revoked the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 by revoking Articles 370 and 35A, Pakistan expected a hard-hitting statement from the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation endorsing its position on the issue. Saudi reluctance to issue such a statement, given its deepening economic ties with India, has troubled Islamabad. This has left Riyadh in a difficult position to balance its relations with a vital financial partner, India and Pakistan, which play a crucial role in helping Riyadh maintain its prestige in the Muslim world.

Pakistan’s planned strategic reorientation from geostrategy to geoeconomics requiring standardization with India has played a vital role in its relations with the Gulf States. As it turned out, Pakistani diplomacy with India was facilitated by the Saudis and the Emiratis, including some meetings between the spy masters of two countries in Abu Dhabi. During Prime Minister Khan’s recent trip, the Saudis offered to continue mediating between India and Pakistan, even on the Kashmir issue.

The final factor in easing tensions between the two traditional allies is that the new leaders of both countries, Khan and MBS, have developed a better understanding of each other’s expectations, demands and limitations. It can be argued that leaders on both sides have better situational awareness of dos and don’ts in bilateral relations.

As recent developments show, the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia runs deep enough to face multiple and diverse irritants.

Abdul Basit is a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore. Twitter @basitresearcher.

Dr Zahid Shahab Ahmed is a researcher at the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalization, Deakin University, Australia. Twitter @DrZahidShahab.

Image: Reuters.

