“Planned in plain sight”: why Donald Trump does not seek to hide his insurrectionary plots





On Tuesday morning, a new Senate report revealed even more of what is increasingly evident: The Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill was both surprisingly predictable and yet largely ignored by those with the power of the Stop.

“The United States Capitol Police had specific information that supporters of President Donald Trump were planning to mount an armed invasion of the Capitol at least two weeks before the January 6 riot,” reports the Washington Post, “but a series of omissions and misunderstandings have maintained this information from reaching frontline agents targeted by violence. “

The report itself is incredibly bureaucratic and, being bipartisan, too touchy with the fragile sentiments of Republicans who continue to support Trump despite his overt incitement to insurgency. But the most important and remarkable aspect of the report is how it explains that Capitol Hill intelligence officials downplayed the threat of violence, even though, to quote the report’s author, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., “The attack was, quite frankly, planned for everyone to see.”

Intelligence agents had a huge amount of information about a planned attack because insurgents were talking about it openly online and in detail. But despite this, intelligence officials judged the likelihood of an attack to be “at a distance” and “unlikely,” choosing instead to ignore the types of right-wing militias openly sharing maps and strategies for storming. building. There are plenty of theories as to why the Capitol intelligence just doesn’t take insurgents seriously, but it could be that simple: Hiding in plain sight at least works when it does. they are white conservatives with a terrorist tendency.

Most of us, including intelligence officials, reasonably expect that persons involved in a criminal conspiracy prefer to do it in secret. (Coupled with the scene from Stringer Bell’s “The Wire” disguising a subordinate for “taking notes on a f-king criminal conspiracy!”) But it seems open plots were more effective for the insurgents on Capitol Hill precisely because that they cut through the expectation of “common sense”. All the talk about guns and maps was easy for intelligence officials to think of as just a fantasy role-playing game, instead of a serious plan.

And really, is it any surprise that the insurgents on Capitol Hill have abandoned the “hide in plain sight” strategy? They were only following the lead of the main instigator of the insurgency, Trump himself. For years, Trump has successfully demonstrated that the best way to get away with crimes is to commit them out loud. From the ‘catch them by the pussy’ tape to blatant public corruption to on-camera instructions to Russian conspirators to witness Twitter forgeries, Trump has realized that being bold in the face of crime and corruption prevents people from taking it seriously.

The reason it worked is simple: Trump didn’t bother to hide his corruption. This has made people believe that this could not be so severe. It was easy for Trump apologists consider it as “jokes” or if nothing serious, because if it was serious, so he would take care of the hide, is not it? It wasn’t until Trump took steps to cover up his behavior in his attempt to blackmail the Ukrainian president into tampering with evidence of a Joe Biden defamation that his wrongdoing finally got the attention he deserved. And all because this particular scandal fits with our pre-existing idea that if it’s really a crime, criminals are hiding what they’re doing.

Trump used this “hide in plain sight” strategy to organize and incite the January 6 insurgency.

In the days following the assault of the Capitol, the blog Just Security developed a comprehensive chronology of the Trump incentive year and what was remarkable is how Trump was open about what he was doing. He repeatedly praised the right militias who used threats of violence against staff and Biden campaign staff. He started the Big Lie early, insisting for months before the election that the only way he could lose is to steal it. He even used a presidential debate scene to instruct the Proud Boys, telling them to be “on hold” before giving them the time and place of the assault in an infamous tweet, “Big protest in Washington on January 6. Be there, it will be wild! “

However, the extremely public nature of Trump’s incitement perversely gave Republicans in Congress the cover they needed to claim he didn’t do what he clearly did. Repeatedly, Republicans have insisted that Trump is simply speaking metaphorically and not literally in all of his “fight” and “take back” language. The fact that Trump did not hide or show shame contributed to this absurd excuse, as it is truly hard to believe that someone would be so daring and public about a criminal conspiracy. And because Trump left the detailed work of the insurgency to the people who organized it essentially online, crowdsourcing an insurgency allows Republicans to pretend he wasn’t the leader.

Stringer Bell Many jokes have been made about how Trump and his friends commit their crimes to the public and how it was supposedly stupid. But really, isn’t it?

Most of Trump’s buddies roam free. Trump openly and overtly attempted a coup, not only is not in jail for that, but he is still the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Whenever anyone points out that he is a literal seditionist, Republicans shrug their shoulders and claim that all this talk about violence and insurgency was just jokes and fantasies. Due to the politics of tiptoeing around Republican sentiments, the Senate report focuses on “better planning, training and intelligence gathering,” according to the Washington Post, and “its content avoids offering an evaluation or a conclusion about Trump’s responsibility for the riot. “It’s unfortunate because if intelligence failures were a problem, the real reason the Capitol riot happened is that Trump was empowered by the GOP and right-wing media to spread its lies and incite harmless violence. And this problem has not been addressed in any meaningful way. If anything, it just got worse. Trump used the media to broadcast yet another date for his supporters to take action in August, just as he was aiming for January 6. And he used a platform given to him by the Republican Party, a big speech at an event in Carolina No rd, to continue stoking insurgencies by claiming that Joe Biden’s electoral victory was the “crime of the century”.

Putting more cops around the Capitol doesn’t solve this bigger problem. If there is more violence, it is unlikely to target the Capitol, largely because Trump supporters understand that it will probably safer than it was on January 6th.

No, the real problem here is the “hiding in plain sight” problem.

Trump and his cronies figured out how to use media and social media as a tool to generate ideas for a fascist takeover of the US government. They reject conspiracy theories and let the MAGAheads figure out the details of how to get there for themselves. It’s ineffective, that’s for sure. Many of the schemes the Red Hats tease online don’t manifest in person. Nonetheless, it allows Trump to keep his hands relatively clean, as he claims he is just spitting instead of giving instructions. It is for others to sort out the details. , Republicans passing state laws to make it easier to steal the Red Hat election which has now been given a new date to be set as the next possible target. As long as people’s heads remain in the sand on what Trump is doing, the threat of more violence remains active.

