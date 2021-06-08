Morrisons’ journey to the G7: Golden era of relations with China is over as united response begins

This week-end G7 Leaders Summit in Cornwall in the UK might be the time we look back in a few years, when key leaders stopped seeing their country’s relations with China as primarily bilateral economic gold mines, and instead began to see Xi Jinpings China as a multilateral, technological and economic challenge that cannot be met by one nation and act accordingly.

The G7 brings together the leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democratic economies (Germany, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Italy and Canada) and provides them with a platform for cooperation.

And this year’s meeting is focused on the Chinese challenge and the pandemic.

It builds on the momentum created in March by the very first leadership meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, convened by Joe Biden less than two months after starting his presidency with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and India, Prime Ministers Scott Morrison, Yoshihide Suga and Narendra Modi.

This Quad meeting resulted in more than a dialogue: it resulted in urgent combined work on Covid-19, climate change and reducing the vulnerability of critical supply chains to coercion. The four Quad leaders will bring this direction and urgency to the G7, as Morrison and Modi have been invited to participate, alongside South Koreans Moon Jae-in and South Africans Cyril Ramaphosa.

We were far from the mentalities of the golden age on China that were common only six years ago. It was november 2014 when Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Xi sealed the Australia-China Free Trade Agreement. And it was in 2015 that British Prime Minister David Cameron captured the sentiments of many political and business leaders when he was talking to Chinese state media ahead of Xi’s arrival in the UK, saying:

This is going to be a very important moment for Sino-British relations, which are in a very good state, a kind of golden age in our relationship. The change we will see obviously is investment in our infrastructure, with Chinese companies employing people and creating jobs. But I think it’s also a big victory for China, to have access to a country which is one of the main members of the EU and which has so many other contacts and roles in the world.

Those words seem a little different now than they were doing then, given the wicked and coercive turn China has taken under Xi in recent years. We will not hear Cameron’s sentiments echoed by Boris Johnson, who seeks initiatives like a Australia British Free Trade Agreement show that democratic partners can deepen exchanges in order to meet the challenge of aggressive authoritarians.

Quad and G7 leaders know that if they don’t work collectively on the Chinese challenge, they will all be constrained separately by Xis China and they will fail to curb Beijing’s increasingly aggressive international conduct on trade, territory, security, technology and key values ​​such as human rights.

This is why the G7 foreign ministers The statement that set the stage for this weekend’s leaders’ meeting reads like Australia’s policy in China, covering the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and coercive business practices of the China in terms familiar to those examining the past four years of policymaking in Australia.

And that’s why the G7 trade ministers are so focused on re-energizing the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement mechanism and tackling unfair trade practices up to and including the use of trade as a weapon against those who displease Xi and the Party Chinese Communist.

As Biden has it Put the Looking ahead to the G7, we will ensure that market democracies, not China or anyone else, write the 21st century rules for trade and technology.

This is a moment for Morrison to seize and to be supported as he does by bipartisan and corporate support here at home.

Australia has led an important part of the global debate on China with decisions such as excluding high-risk Chinese suppliers from our 5G network, investing in our contribution to Beijing’s credible military deterrence through putting strategic defense update from last year and the adoption of new laws to reduce the impact of Beijing’s covert interference in politics and policymaking. Australias 5G decision was only made in August 2018 and at the time was considered lonely. Just three years later, the reasoning behind this sounds like common sense, and the 5G landscape has been unexpectedly reshaped and positivemanners.

When it comes to trade, Australia is also in the middle of the new global conversation about tackling coercive practices and finding ways for multilateral groupings to hold Beijing to account for all the commitments it has made. and works to violate the WTO or in bilateral trade agreements.

The Australian experience with the open Chinese states economic coercion provides sobering study for Frances Emmanuel Macron, Germanys Angela Merkel and Italys Mario Draghi at the G7 as they reflect on the costs and benefits of UEChine project comprehensive investment agreement and assess the fundamental question of whether they can trust Xi to meet any of the commitments of this agreement. The simple answer, based on his track record: no.

So Morrison has a lot of work to do in Cornwall. He can bring his experience and his political toolbox. But, more importantly, he can return home showing that Australia has a growing number of active multilateral partners to meet China’s challenge. It can also return after forming new personal relationships with a leadership group that must continue to work ever more closely together not only on security, but also on the economy, trade and technology.