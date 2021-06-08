Boris Johnson refuses MPs to vote on aid cuts in defiance of the President





Sir Lindsay on Tuesday endorsed an emergency debate on the issue, in which Tory rebels lined up to voice concerns about cutting $ 4 billion from the aid budget and censoring ministers. The debate, however, did not divide or bind the government in any way. The timing of the barrage of criticism from MPs is particularly embarrassing for the government ahead of the G7 summit. Mr Johnson hopes to do his best on the world stage as leaders of wealthy democracies prepare for a three-day meeting in Cornwall starting on Friday. The rebels are now considering the possibility of a judicial review of the policy, after their attempt to amend a bill for a new science funding body was ruled against parliamentary rules on Monday. Allies in the House of Lords are also examining ways to change legislation to restore the spending target. Andrew Mitchell, the former international aid secretary and former chief whip, told the Commons on Tuesday that cutting the aid budget was not appropriate, adding: It’s fundamentally un-British and we shouldn’t not behave that way. This move breaks our promise, he said, stressing that the spending target was a Conservative manifesto commitment in the last election. Illustrating the real impact of the budget cut, Mr Mitchell cited a school in South Sudan that was forced to close last week after UK taxpayer support was withdrawn and said the access of 10 million people drinking water and sanitation could be affected.

