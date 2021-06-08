Special relationship faces severe test as Biden meets Johnson

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will become the third foreign leader to meet face-to-face with Joe Biden on Thursday since the latter took office, in what could be a crucial first overseas trip for the new US president.

Not only does Biden also meet Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also friends from Europe, Canada and Asia-Pacific at G7, NATO and EU summits. However, the first order of play is to meet Johnson on Thursday and the newly widowed Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday to renew what Biden described this week as the special relationship.

Although Biden is proud of his Irish ancestors, he has long been an advocate for British interests. He was, for example, a staunch supporter of London during the Falklands War of 1982, which divided the incumbent Reagan administration despite the then president’s deep admiration for British leader Margaret Thatcher.

Although Johnson has revealed that he dislikes the term special relationship, believing it to involve the UK’s need and submission, he would nonetheless be pleased if Biden had, at least rhetorically, emphasized bilateral relations and that the United Kingdom be its first foreign destination. The Prime Minister will also be relieved that the first personal tensions between the two men (Biden called Johnson a physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump and was unhappy with the various remarks he made about Barack Obama) appear to have dissipated. .

The two leaders will discuss global challenges, particularly from China and Russia, as well as bilateral issues such as a US-UK trade deal and transatlantic travel restrictions linked to the pandemic. On the latest issue, major US and UK airlines have called on Biden and Johnson to restart non-essential transatlantic travel in the coming weeks. The specific goal of these companies is a quarantine-free travel corridor between the two countries, now that both are well advanced in their coronavirus vaccination programs.

Johnson will push Biden strongly on the issue of a trade deal, which could be a significant victory for his Global Britain program amid the UK’s relationship with the other global superpower, China, has eroded significantly since. the start of the pandemic. While Biden is rhetorically less attached to a UK trade deal than Trump, there are key areas ripe for a deal, including lowering or eliminating tariffs on goods.

However, there are also potential icebergs, including the prospect that harmonizing financial regulations between the two countries will not necessarily be straightforward due to the international dominance of Wall Street and the City of London. Moreover, getting agreement in other sectors, including agriculture, where there are diverging views and strong interest groups, will not be easy.

There are other challenges in bilateral relations after Bidens’ election as well, including his long-standing opposition to Brexit, not least because of his concerns about its implications for the 1998 Good Friday deal. which ended the unrest in Northern Ireland. It is plausible that the US administration will be invited by Brussels to arbitrate the lingering issues surrounding the implementation of the post-Brexit Protocol on Northern Ireland, which keeps Northern Ireland both in the customs territory of the Kingdom. United and the EU single market. Pro-UK trade unionists say this violates the peace deal and London has said the protocol is unsustainable in its current form, with deliveries of goods to Northern Ireland continually halted. Biden will inform Johnson of his support for the protocol and warn that the prospect of a UK-US trade deal will be jeopardized if the stalemate is not resolved.

The British Prime Minister hopes Biden will continue to largely put aside personal and partisan differences and forge a constructive partnership. Andrew Hammond

What Johnson hopes, amid these lingering irritations, is that Biden will continue to largely set aside personal and partisan differences and forge a constructive partnership, building on the traditional ties between the two nations that are based on demography, religion, culture, law. , political and economic. This is complemented by long-standing security cooperation, which has long been at the heart of UK-US relations, given the very close ties between the two countries in areas such as intelligence. .

Despite the multiple uncertainties ahead, Johnson will likely seek to play the role of a trusted, albeit outspoken friend of Biden in a bid to bond with him and try to make the relationship as smooth as possible. This can provide some protections for the two-way relationship if personal dynamics become difficult and a strong personal chemistry fails to take root between the two.

However, while researching the potential benefits of the new relationship, Johnson would be wise not to overestimate the UK’s ability to shape American power. Neither should he be blind to the prospect that Bidens’ prospects may ultimately care less about the UK’s core interests than in the past if they increasingly look to Berlin and Paris. for post-Brexit leadership, given its much more pro-EU outlook compared to Trump.

Andrew Hammond is a partner at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics.

