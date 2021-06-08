Why Biden’s Justice Department wants to help Donald Trump fight libel lawsuit





After all, the White House has changed hands since the trial began, and the Department of Justice – who under former Attorney General William Barr, widely regarded as a staunch ally of Trump, initially advocated for the right to substitute for Trump as the defendant – is now led by Merrick Garland.

But for some who worked in the Justice Department, the department’s position came as no surprise as they saw it as an effort to protect the institution of the presidency rather than an attempt to isolate Trump.

“The department probably sulked and grinned as it made the point, but they’re playing along,” said Michael Weinstein, former federal prosecutor in Washington, DC. “They don’t want to be seen as pro-Trump, but they are considering protecting federal officials and the president in the future.”

Lawsuit filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll, alleges Trump defamed her when he denied raping her, said she was not his type and claimed she made the allegation to increase sales of his new book.

Indeed, in its response filed on Monday as part of an appeal to the 2nd United States Court of Appeals, the department did everything possible to disavow Trump’s response to Carroll, at various points throughout the case qualifying it. of “gross”, “disrespectful” and “definitely unnecessary and inappropriate.” (A spokesperson for President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said the White House “has not been consulted by the DOJ on the decision to file this brief or its contents.”)

But, Justice Department attorneys argued, Trump was acting “within the scope of employment”, writing that “speaking to the public and the press on matters of public interest is undoubtedly part of the job. ‘an elected”.

“The courts have thus constantly and on several occasions ruled that the allegedly defamatory statements made in this context fell within the employment of elected officials, including when the statements were motivated by press inquiries into the civil servant’s private life,” a- they wrote.

This position, Weinstein said, is “so important that it wins out – pun intended – the terrible comment he made in this situation.”

“The problem really comes down to the fact that they are trying to protect future presidents from the erosion of the protections to which they are now entitled,” he added. “So, as unpleasant as it may be for the current officials, like I said, they are playing the long game.”

The DOJ appeal came in response to an October ruling by a district judge who rejected the department’s argument that Trump’s statements about Carroll were made in the course of his job, writing, ” While commenting on the workings of government is part of the day-to-day business of the United States, commenting on allegations of sexual assault unrelated to the workings of government is not. “

Had the ministry been allowed to intervene in the case, it would likely have led to his dismissal, as the government itself cannot be sued for libel.

Others, however, said the DOJ’s position demonstrates that it takes an extreme view of executive authority.

“It shows that this Justice Department – mainly, I guess, career staff – believes in this view of executive authority, that whatever the president does, he does as president. ‘an allegation of rape,’ said Harry Sandick. , a former federal prosecutor in New York.

“The argument is not that different from saying that everything the president does is within the scope of his job,” he said. “Almost anything he says or does as president the DOJ will have to come in and defend.”

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement following the Justice Department’s filing of the case that his position “is not only legally wrong, it is morally wrong since it would give federal officials a free license to cover up private sexual misconduct by publicly brutalizing any woman who has the courage to step forward. “

Carroll’s attorneys and department attorneys requested oral arguments in the appeal, but no date has been set.

Sandick, meanwhile, pointed to an aspect of the Carroll case that he called a promising development in terms of the independence of the White House Department of Justice, one he suggested was a break with the dynamics of the previous administration.

“It’s definitely positive that they don’t do what Joe Biden tells them to do.”

