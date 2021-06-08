PML-Q will not support PTI in assembly until requests are met ‘





ISLAMABAD:

The PML-Q has decided to stop supporting the ruling PTI in the legislative process in parliament until the demands of the coalition partner are met.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, PTI Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PML-Q Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema exchanged heated words.

Qureshi asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask the PML-Q to explain why its members did not attend the assembly session on Monday.

“The opposition has repeatedly stressed the lack of quorum in the assembly,” he added.

The Prime Minister then asked Cheema about his party’s absence from House debates.

Minister PML-Q replied that how could his party become part of the business of government in the Assembly when his demands were not accepted.

When Prime Minister Imran asked him what his party wanted, Cheema replied that the PML-Q would convey its demands to him in a separate meeting.

PTI MP Amir Dogar on Monday asked lawmakers from the coalition partner to ensure their presence at the work of parliament to support government business.

Government sources told The Express Tribune that PML-Q lawmakers have received a lot of funding and their plans are earmarked in the next budget.

Last month, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the PML-Q, a major government ally in the Center and Punjab, complained against the PTI for broken promises, but stressed that their alliance would hold.

In a meeting with a delegation of lawyers in Lahore, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly sought to quell any rumors of change in the province, saying Jahangir Tareen’s new like-minded group would not harm the Premier. Minister Imran Khan.

“We are allies of the PTI. We are allies of the government, but we face more problems. The issues agreed with the PTI on the first day have not been implemented to date, ”added Elahi, who is also president of the PML-Q.

Despite broken promises, Elahi said his party would not break its alliance with the PTI. “When we go with someone, we don’t betray them. [Therefore], there is no chance of change in Punjab. Inshallah, we will never have any confidence against the government, ”he added.

The former chief minister of Punjab told lawyers he always supported the government when it needed it. He notably mentioned the long march of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman towards the end of 2019, and the recent senatorial elections.

