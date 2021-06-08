Tsar of Bidens Asia Kurt Campbell comments on China’s diplomatic woes





China has only itself to blame for a global backlash against its policies, the Asia’s top White House official said. “In the past two years, the country that has done the most to create problems for China is not the United States but China ”, Kurt Campbell, the American coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the The National Security Council said Tuesday at an event hosted by the Center for a New American Security. Campbell said the Chinese foreign policy establishment understands that the country’s policies, which include the militarization of man-made islands and outcrops in the South China Sea and a more assertive approach to global diplomacy, have helped provoke a global reaction against Beijing. “But does it affect the most restricted circle of the Chinese leadership?” I think that’s a question we can’t answer, ”Campbell said. Here are his remarks on other key topics related to Asia: Xi Jinping is increasingly China’s sole leader rather than part of a “cohesive team of leaders,” as former Chinese presidents have been. Campbell said there is a “smaller and smaller group” of people who are helping guide the Chinese president’s decision-making.

Asked about the comments at the end of May when he said that China’s top diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi were “far, less than a hundred miles” from Xi’s inner circle, Campbell said he had “great regard for the two men. They are competent representatives of China.

The “Quad” bloc of nations, which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia, is focused on “deepening” its cooperation ahead of a possible face-to-face meeting of leaders later this year, Campbell said. He added that other countries had shown an “interest” in the grouping and that involvement was not closed to others.

Campbell said that the The recent visit of a group of American senators to Taiwan has demonstrated that the United States is “alongside Taiwan”. He said America is committed to continuing to provide defensive “items” to Taiwan, but the island must also take steps to strengthen its own defenses. Separately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate panel on Tuesday that if attention is focused on “major weapon systems,” the United States “should focus on helping Taiwan to strengthen its asymmetric capacities such as the reform of the reserve forces “.

Campbell said the situation in Myanmar was "deeply worrying" and "continuing to worsen". He said the United States was working with its allies to tell the government its actions were counterproductive. It is "undeniable that the violence is skyrocketing," he said. – With the help of David Wainer Before he's here, he's on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

