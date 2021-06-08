Implement Maratha quota, remove 50% reservation cap, Thackeray government asks Modi at Delhi meeting

Text size:

Bombay: Through a charter of 12 demands, the government of Maharashtra brought several quota issues, which could potentially snowball into mass unrest, to the government of Narendra Modi. This included urging the central government to implement certain constitutional amendments to relax the 50 percent cap on reserves.

The demands were presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. The ministers represented respectively the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Shiv Sena government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

The list included issues such as reinstating the reservation for the Maratha community that the Supreme Court struck down last month, paving the way for reservations in promotions to listed castes and tribes by having a national policy on it and enforcing it. giving political reservations to the other backlog. Courts in municipal elections, which were also canceled by the highest court in March.

The MVA government fears agitations from the BJP, the leaders of these communities as well as its own constituent members, on these three issues.

For example, on the Maratha quota, BJP leaders visited Maharashtra, interacting with local Maratha leaders and urging them to act against the ruling government. Rajya Sabha’s deputy, Sambhaji Raje, has already called for demonstrations on June 16.

The BJP also attacked the Thackeray-led government over the CBO issue, demanding the re-establishment of reserves in local body elections. NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a CBO community leader, also threatened to agitate over it, but with the Center as a target.

Meanwhile, the MVA faces internal pressure from Congress on the issue of 33% bookings for castes and tribes listed in promotions.

The reservation was first introduced in 2004, but the Bombay High Court abolished it in 2017. Since then, a case has been pending before the Supreme Court.

Last month, the government of Maharashtra had issued a government resolution to remove this quota, and then suspend the order because it upset Congress.

We are all three satisfied with the meeting. There was no political agenda in our meeting. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi for hearing all the issues and for promising to look into them and seek more information from his administration. I hope these issues will be resolved in a positive way, Thackeray told reporters after the 90-minute meeting.

Thackeray also had a one-on-one meeting with Modi. In this regard, the Chief Minister said: We may not be in power together, but that does not mean that our relationship is broken.

“The Center should make a decision on the Maratha quota as long as it has the right”

The Marathas, who make up around 32% of Maharashtra’s population, have been asking for reservations for several years.

The legislature of Maharashtra unanimously adopted the Maratha Quota Act on November 30, 2018, when BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was CM, giving the community a 12% reserve in education and 13% in government jobs.

However, the Supreme Court last month declared the reservation as “unconstitutional”, declaring that there were no exceptional circumstances to violate the 50% cap on reserves.

After the Supreme Court ruling, MVA leaders maintained that the Center should appeal to the Maratha quota, citing the courts’ reference to the 102nd Constitutional Amendment.

The court ruled that after the 102nd Amendment, which gives constitutional status to the National Commission for the Backward Classes, states do not in fact have the power to identify socially and educationally backward classes (ESCB).

The MVA claims the amendment removed states’ right to implement reservations and declare communities backward.

The BJP, meanwhile, insists that this does not remove the responsibility of the MVA, as the Center argued in court that the amendment does not limit the power of states to list castes as backward.

Chavan of Congress told reporters: The Center has made an argument in court that will eventually give states the right to implement reservations. But just giving that right to states won’t help as long as the 50% cap on reserves exists. This should therefore be relaxed by means of a constitutional amendment.

The state government will in any case file a petition for review with the Supreme Court regarding its Maratha quota decision. But until the Center has the right to grant reservations under the 102nd Constitutional Amendment, it should take action for a Maratha quota, he added.

The MVA delegation also argued that relaxing the 50 percent limit on bookings would also help pave the way for an OBC quota in local body elections, which is a national issue.

Other political demands of the MVA government

The MVA charter of demands also included two politically sensitive elements for a metro car depot at Kanjurmarg and the governor’s approval for appointments to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats. These two issues have been cheekbones of contention between the government led by Thackeray and the Center.

Last year, the government of Maharashtra decided to move a car depot, for the key Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro, from the environmentally sensitive settlement of Aarey to land in Kanjurmarg, which the Modi government claimed by the after.

The location of the carport had been a sore point between the BJP and Shiv Sena even when they were in power together.

While the Shiv Sena wanted the car shed to be moved following loud protests from activists and environmental lovers in Mumbai, the BJP, under former CM Fadnavis, insisted on moving forward. forward with Aarey Colony, citing time and cost overruns.

With several claimants on Kanjurmarg lands in addition to the State and the Center, the case is currently pending before the Bombay High Court.

We called on the prime minister to find an amicable solution to the standoff on the Kanjurmarg plot so that work on the metro line is not delayed, Thackeray said after the meeting.

The delegation also asked Modi to order Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, with whom the state government has repeatedly engaged in discussions, to approve his list of 12 MLC appointees.

Deputy CM Pawar declared: “There is unanimity on this subject within the MVA. We made a cabinet decision and recommended it to the governor eight months ago, following all the rules. The PM should give instructions to the governor to approve the list.

Other requests from MVA governments included the release of pending goods and services taxes amounting to Rs 24,306 crore, the release of funds under the 14th Finance Committee, changing standards to provide relief in case of cyclones and the approval of a bulk drug a park of drugs or drugs) in Maharashtra, among others.

