Learning trial in schools, DKI did not implement Jokowi’s program





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – DKI Jakarta to start trialface to face learning in the second stage of the school, Wednesday (9/6), without implementing the regime as indicated by President Joko Widodo. DKI Jakarta’s education office public relations Taga Radja Gah said his party failed to implement the agenda President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested during the face-to-face learning trial. of tomorrow. “We have not adopted the president’s guidelines. Use the existing ones first,” Taga told reporters on Tuesday (8/6). Meanwhile, the face-to-face school test program in Jakarta in the first phase uses a diagram for the number of students in a class with a maximum of 50 percent of capacity. Then the duration of the study 3 to 4 hours per day. In addition, the face-to-face school trial of the first phase lasted three days, namely on Monday for classes 4 SD, 7 SMP and 10 SMA. Then, Wednesday for the 5th grade primary school, 8 middle schools and 11 high school students; and Friday for grades 6 SD, 9 SMP and 12 SMA. “While it’s always like that,” Taga said. Meanwhile, DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria admitted he would follow up on the president’s request. “Regarding Mr. Jokowi’s request, of course, that will be our common concern. Not just in Jakarta, but entirely,” Riza told Jakarta City Hall on Monday (7/6). Regarding the 25 percent classroom capacity, Riza admitted that her party was ready to fulfill the order. In addition, DKI also performed face-to-face learning trials with 50 percent capacity. Riza thinks that with a 25 percent condition, her party can handle it better. This rule is also considered to be stricter and safer for students. “We will see. I think Pak Jokowi will get his contribution and pay attention to what is ideal. If 25 percent is the best, why not? The contribution of the president, the central government will be discussed,” he said. he declares. “All the decisions taken by the provincial government, the governor always listens to the comments, the dialogues of various parties, including the central government,” he continued. The DKI provincial government conducted the first phase of face-to-face learning trials in 85 schools at all levels from April 7-29. The 85 schools are spread across six regencies / cities, with details of one school in Thousand Islands, 25 schools in South Jakarta, 25 schools in East Jakarta, 10 schools in central Jakarta, 18 schools in West Jakarta and six schools in North Jakarta. (dmi / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos