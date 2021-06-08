Donald Trump was the top anti-vaccination influencer on Twitter in 2020, study says





Anti-vaccination profiles on Twitter tend to be more engaged in discussions and rely on a more interconnected social network compared to their pro-vaccination counterparts, according to a new study published in PLOS One. The study also indicates that former President Donald Trump was one of the key nodes in the anti-vaccination network.

“An anti-vaccine movement is currently on the rise and has gained momentum since vaccines have become the most important tools to address the problems caused by the ongoing pandemic,” said study author. Federico Germani (@fedgermani), researcher at the Institute. of Biomedical Ethics and History of Medicine at the University of Zurich and Director of Culturico.

“As the WHO Director General, Dr Tedros defined it last year, we are not only living in a pandemic, but also an infodemic, which is caused by the uncontrolled spread of disinformation and conspiracy theories in online on COVID-19 and vaccines. Since social media is the platform on which anti-vaccine advocates congregate, we were interested in understanding the behavioral dynamics that govern the flow of anti-vaccine information on Twitter, in the hope of identifying strategies. viable to limit the circulation of vaccine lies.

In the study, which included around 150 Twitter users, researchers used the hashtag #vaccineswork to identify pro-vaccination individuals on Twitter, while the hashtags #vaccineskill and #vaccinesharm were used to identify anti-vaccination individuals. . A separate control group was identified by searching for hashtags generated by a random word generator. All profiles have been manually selected to ensure that users’ opinions reflect their given group.

Germani and his colleague, Nikola Biller-Andorno, found that the anti-vaccination group was the most active on Twitter, with 536 tweets, replies and retweets per month on average between September and December 2020. In contrast, the control group had 277 tweets. , replies and retweets per month on average and the pro-vaccination group had an average of only 144 Twitter actions per month.

The pro-vaccination profiles were more likely to generate new content, but the anti-vaccination profiles responded 13 times more than the control and pro-vaccination profiles.

The anti-vaccination group also scored the most retweets per tweet and shared more emotional content and conspiracy theories than other groups. Differences were also seen in the words most commonly used in tweets. The anti-vaccination group tended to use words such as “President”, “God”, “People” and “Masks”, while the pro-vaccination group tended to use words such as “Help”, ” Health ”,“ Thank you ”or“ Research ”.

“Our study suggests that social media polarization is a big deal, as people exposed to various conspiracy theories tend to be exposed to anti-vaccine rhetoric on Twitter as well (and vice versa). So we believe the social media giants should take an active role in preventing polarization, including in the context of vaccines. In general, if people are exposed to different points of view, they tend to assess sources of information better and consider the possibility that they are wrong, ”Germani told PsyPost.

Using Cytoscape software to analyze social media on Twitter, the researchers found that the anti-vaccination network was more interconnected than the pro-vaccination network. The World Health Organization was the only major influencer in the pro-vaccination network. But there were 14 big influencers in the anti-vaccination network.

“We show that the success of the online anti-vaccination movement is likely based on common beliefs and interests, through which users establish a well-connected community and provide an echo chamber for content generated by a smaller fraction. profiles. We define these latter users as anti-vaccination influencers. We identify former US President Donald Trump as the main influencer on the anti-vaccination web, ”the researchers wrote in their study.

Although he has not made overt anti-vaccination claims as president, Trump has posted dozens of tweets linking vaccinations to autism in the past, such as one in 2014 that read: A young child in good health. health goes to the doctor, receives a massive injection of many vaccines, does not feel well and changes AUTISM. Lots of these cases! Research has shown that Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 were particularly prone to anti-vaccination attitudes and that these attitudes were exacerbated by his tweets.

“Besides Trump, we identify his son Donald Trump Jr, Charlie Kirk, a popular Christian and Republican evangelical activist who supported Trump’s presidency, James Wood, a popular actor and producer who is also a staunch supporter of Trump to be among the biggest influencers in the anti-vaccination network, ”wrote Germani and colleagues.

The researchers hope their findings can help fight misinformation on social media.

“The general public should be concerned about the growing hesitation about vaccines because it could ultimately impact everyone’s lives. Immunization coverage is of the utmost importance, and even more so now to overcome the social and economic challenges posed by COVID-19. Our study can help people understand how not to fall into the anti-vaccine talk trap on Twitter, ”Germani told PsyPost.

“Our study proposed strategies to stop the ongoing anti-vaccine infodemic. These approaches are geared towards reducing or blocking the flow of erroneous anti-vaccine information. However, our study does not highlight the long-term strategies that are needed to prevent anti-vaccine discourse from finding fertile ground with the general public. For this reason, we plan to study whether and what critical thinking skills could help people understand how to access information online, providing them with learning tools that could help them detect scientific misinformation online. .

The study, “Social Media Anti-Vaccination Infodemia: A Behavioral Analysis,” was published on March 3, 2021.

