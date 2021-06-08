Rear channel blocked? | Kashmir Observer





AFTER a period of noise around a behind-the-scenes dialogue between India and Pakistan, things have calmed down a bit. All the more so in India where the top leaders of the ruling party have stopped talking about the unfolding thaw in relations with Pakistan. It could also be the result of the devastating third wave of Covid-19 which has now infected millions and killed thousands.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has taken a more open stance on the putative secret dialogue with New Delhi. In an interview with Reuters on June 5, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan again called on India to reverse Kashmir’s withdrawal of semi-autonomous status so that dialogue between the two countries could resume. Failing to do so, Khan sought a roadmap to restore Kashmir’s previous status. He called the decision to abrogate Kashmir’s autonomy illegal and contrary to international law and United Nations resolutions.

Significantly, there was no response to the New Delhi interview. There has also been no response to previous exuberant statements by Khan and Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who have pointedly advocated burying the past between the two countries.

But after the 2003 ceasefire agreement was reaffirmed in February, the two neighbors failed to take advantage of the goodwill. There have been no further actions, and it does not seem likely that there will be any in the near future. New Delhi does not seem in a rush to do so. On the contrary, it only shows that India feels little pressure to give in. Nor does he want to push the current engagement with Islamabad beyond a certain point. The unmistakable signal to Pakistan is to temper its expectations as to the extent to which India can welcome it in Kashmir. As always, India wants terrorism to be the central issue and wants Pakistan to stop supporting militancy in Kashmir. Pakistan does not accept that it supports terrorism.

Regardless, if last year’s figures regarding infiltration and murder of foreign activists in Kashmir have anything to do with, Islamabad has refrained from supporting local activism. New Delhi, it seems, is unlikely to overturn J & K’s revocation of autonomy. It remains to be seen whether he will soon reestablish the state. A sustained and meaningful dialogue between the two countries has the potential to lead to a positive outcome. So the neighbors should restore it as soon as possible.

But the challenge once again for the two countries would be to maintain a dialogue if it does engage. In the past, many such attempts have been aborted by a major attack in India attributable to elements in Pakistan or sometimes due to the rigid negotiating positions of the two countries. It would be interesting to see how the two countries negotiate their respective conditionalities before reaching out to each other. The ensuing dialogue, therefore, will help bring peace to the region and transform LoC into a line of cooperation.

