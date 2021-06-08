Sir Christopher Meyer: Boris Johnson is right about the “special relationship” between the UK and the US

There was a lot of turmoil in diplomatic lofts earlier this week when it was revealed by US magazine The Atlantic that our Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not like the term special relationship to describe the ties of Great Britain with the United States.

Apparently, this revelation was made during a phone conversation with President Biden himself.

Downing Street has since confirmed that the PM is not denigrating the substance of the relationship, but is expressing aversion to a phrase that makes the UK appear to be in need.

Amen to that. When I was British Ambassador to the United States, I was invited by US Secretary of State Colin Powell for a discussion on Jack Straw’s first visit to Washington as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He showed me the typed text of his welcome speech. Someone had scrawled in black ink at the top of the page: Remember the special relationship !!!

I reported it. Powell laughed back: We know you Brits will turn into apes if I don’t mention the special relationship.

We are told that Boris asked the president to be indulgent with his use of the phrase when he comes to our country later this week for the G7 summit. He may be disappointed

I curled up inside, just as I did a decade later when I saw Prime Minister Gordon Browns look relieved when President Obama said the phrase during a visit to Britain.

The White House released a statement a few days ago, telling us that President Biden would seek to advance the special relationship during his meetings with the Queen and the Prime Minister.

Only about a month ago, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken told a press conference in London that the special relationship is enduring and that the United States has no closer ally than the United States. UK.

Previous prime ministers, speaking of UK-US relations, have tried something similar.

Harold Wilson wanted to call the relationship close rather than special.

By the time he had turned down President Lyndon Johnson’s request for British troops in Vietnam, it wasn’t even close.

Edward Heath went natural. David Cameron preferred the essential. None of these epithets have survived.

As early as 1986, a concerted effort was made by a group of British and American scholars to get a sense of the special relationship in their study of the links between our two countries.

In the preface to their next book, the publisher noted that: The idea … of a special relationship would not go away. Indeed, it haunted the discussions.

“Eventually he was called the ever-present but elusive ghost, derided by some but recognized by all.

The book’s title ? The special relationship.

If Americans are happy to lavish extravagant praise on the special relationship, why should we oppose it?

There are, indeed, several reasons why we should be sober in its use.

It was, of course, first used by Winston Churchill in 1946, immediately after the victory of World War II, when Britain and America fought and sacrificed together.

But that was then and it is now.

On this side of the Atlantic, the idea of ​​the special relationship has evolved into an idealized view of U.K.-U.S. Relations, a rhetorical device, which generates unrealistic expectations of what ‘it can offer (like a quick and easy trade deal between our two countries).

It has become an end in itself rather than a means of protecting British interests, an accusation often leveled against Tony Blair.

He encouraged the prime ministers to behave like poodles. I banned the expression at the Washington embassy over 20 years ago.

One of the reasons some Americans are so attached to the special relationship is that they like to use it as a stick to beat us in negotiations.

Often times, I’ve been told that my refusal to accept (unreasonable) American requests means that I have no loyalty to the special relationship. I hasten his demise.

I once had to confront Republican Majority Leader in the Senate, Trent Lott, over his threat to impose tariffs on Scottish cashmere wool.

I invoked the Special Relationship. Special? So try harder! he bellowed. Everything worked in the end.

It should be remembered that until World War II there was little in British and American history to suggest a special intimacy.

On the contrary, after our defeat in the American Revolution at the end of the 18th century, we fought the War of 1812 and, on several occasions, we came close to fighting along the Canada-United States border and in South America.

In the 20th century, the moment of courtesy during World War I quickly dissolved into such acrimony during negotiations to limit naval armaments that the Americans drew up plans for war with Britain.

Powerful anti-British forces worked hard in Washington to keep the United States out of WWII on the British side.

Even during the war, the great historian, Sir Michael Howard, noted that too often Anglo-American military rulers were marked by a suspicious aversion on the American side and a condescending contempt for the British.

Since 1945, relations between the United Kingdom and the United States at the high political level have been marked more by their volatility than by their stability seen on a chart, a series of peaks and troughs.

The proximity, for example, of Macmillan and JFK, Thatcher and Reagan, Blair and Clinton, Blair and George W. Bush must be contrasted with the coolness between Heath and Ford, Wilson and Johnson, Thatcher and George Bush senior (she the urged not to waver before the first Iraq war), Major and Clinton (who gave Gerry Adams a visa before the IRA called for a ceasefire in Northern Ireland, much to the fury of the Majors).

This does not mean that our relationship with America is not close. The United States is our closest partner and ally.

It’s just that the notion of a special relationship is a distraction for Americans who will always put their country first to their advantage.

Far from our obsession, below the waterline are the common and converging interests between the UK and the US

These cover large-scale trade and investment, even without a formal trade agreement; nuclear defense deterrence, fast jets and a host of joint projects; sharing of the most sensitive information.

The physical embodiment of these common interests is the Carrier Strike Group, led by the flagship of the Royal Navy, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, with US Marines, pilots and planes on board, as well as a escort of warships from several countries, including the United States.

As you read this, the group is sailing east to the Indo-Pacific region, to meet with Allied navies and defend freedom of navigation in international waters.

Our national hero, Admiral Lord Nelson, would applaud. After all, once a year officers from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, US Navy and US Marine Corps dine together at the British Embassy in Washington to celebrate Trafalgar Day on October 21. Now I accept it, it’s pretty special.