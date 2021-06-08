Why on earth is the Bidens Justice Department defending Donald Trump?





In the age of the 24 hour news cycle, it can be hard to remember things that happened in the past week, let alone several months ago. So just as a reminder, in November 2020, there was a presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and the guy from Scranton won. Are there any bells ringing? A few months later, in January, Trump left the White House and Biden took office, and then after that, Biden hired a group of people to run various federal agencies on his behalf. Who should be reminded of these events, you may wonder. Isn’t everyone aware that Joe Biden is now president? And the answer is, apparently no. And it’s not just the last guy on the job that’s having a hard time coming to terms with that fact; these are also some of the people working for the Bidens administration, if the way the Justice Department is run is any indication.

According to the Washington Post:

The Civil Division of the Department of Justice under President Biden continues Trump-era efforts to represent the former president in a libel suit brought by the author. Jean Carroll, according to an appeal court file Monday night. Carroll’s lawsuit that accused Donald Trump two years ago of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s has been stuck in litigation over whether the Department of Justice had standing to represent him on the grounds that his denials in response to his request were made while he was exercising his presidential duties. . The legal move would have forced a judge to conclude that a federal tort law that protects government employees from civil liability applies to a sitting president. Last year, a Manhattan federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s efforts to take the case on the grounds that the two elements were missing from the equation.

In September, when then Attorney General Bill Barr first attempted to use the Justice Department to kill Carrolls’ lawsuit against Trump, it was seen as yet another example of Barr considering himself like Trump’s personal lawyer, and suspicious on top of that. As then-University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck noted, it was not at all standard procedure for the Department of Justice to defend a government official in a private matter, and it was particularly unusual for Justice Department attorneys to attempt to defend Trump’s personal behavior from before. he was president! behind a sovereign immunity shield. This is why Barrs’ involvement was viewed as scandalous by state and federal judges, and no one really believed that the DOJ led by Merrick Garland would continue to fight on Trump’s behalf.

The Justice Department’s attempt to intervene on Trump’s behalf was controversial and viewed by critics as an inappropriate offer by Barr to isolate the president from personal liability in what Carrolls lawyers said was a purely personal matter. the alleged conduct having taken place decades before Trump took office. In October, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled that Trump was not considered a government employee as defined by federal law and was not acting within the scope of his employment when ‘he publicly responded to Carrolls’ allegations. Kaplan has ruled that Trump’s personal attorneys should resume their defense in the ongoing trial.

According to the Post, lawyers in the DOJ’s civil division began the appeal process before Trump left office, when questions persisted as to whether the Biden administration would continue to advance the legal case. Obviously, few, if any, thought this would be the case for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that the Department of Justice probably has better things to do than defend a pigman who claims to be very wealthy and can afford his own lawyers to answer. to Carrolls’ rape charge saying, Number one is not my type. Second, it never happened, and then also: [Shes] totally lie. I don’t know anything about her. I don’t know anything about this woman. I don’t know anything about her. It’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that. (Carroll sued Trump in 2019, months after New York magazine published his claim he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in the 1990s. The complaint was filed in response to public insistence of Trump that he and the veteran journalist had never met. (Separately, Carroll exposed Trump’s alleged attacks on at least one other woman.)

While essentially acknowledging that Trump is an asshole in his brief, the DOJ says his comments about Carroll were undoubtedly unnecessary and inappropriate. Speaking to the public and the press on matters of public interest is undoubtedly part of the job of elected officials, says the response filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. The courts have thus systematically and on several occasions ruled that the allegedly defamatory statements made in this context fell within the employment of elected officials, including when the statements were motivated by press inquiries into the private lives of civil servants.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos